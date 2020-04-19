Last night, social networks exploded after hundreds of residents claimed to have heard strange sounds "like sirens" or "trumpets" in the sky of cities in the western suburbs. What does buzz have to do with coronavirus quarantine?For several nights now, citizens have been claiming to hear different quasi-apocalyptic sounds from the skies of different cities around the world. Argentina is no stranger to this phenomenon that occurs mainly in countries that go through quarantines in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.The explanations are not very reliable. From supposed "sky-bikes", a kind of collision of hot and cold air masses to radio frequencies that propagate in the ether.There are already those who, perhaps motivated by the long days of quarantine, launch hypotheses of alien invasion or end of the world.The explanation that seems most convincing is that, at least the sound that was heard on Monday night in El Palomar, Caseros, Morón, Villa Tesei and other towns in the west has been caused by one or more high-displacement motorcycles, at large speed through West Access.The almost total silence of the city produced by the massive confinement favors that the sound waves reach much longer distances than the usual ones.