What was in the Wirral delivery?

This image shows the lacklustre delivery that arrived in Wirral,while they were being told to isolate at home because of the dangers of coronavirus. Now all Wirral MPs have written to Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick to criticise the delivery - and ask what steps are being doing to improve things.The letter - penned by Wallasey MP Angela Eagle and signed by fellow Wirral MPs Alison McGovern, Margaret Greenwood and Mick Whitley - listed exactly what food was delivered by government as part of what it had said was 'the biggest effort to deliver supplies to those in need since World War Two.'Ms Eagle's letter explained: "In Wirral there are currently 6,534 vulnerable people shielding."Wirral Council received their first delivery on Monday, March 30."The delivery contained:11 2kg bags of porridge oats11 tins of beans11 instant Scotch Broth11 Kit Kats28 Loaves of bread10 litre bottles of orange cordialThe letter added:"Liverpool Council added in some fruit and vegetable as they had some spare available."I have been informed by Wirral Council thatthose on the shielding list were contacted."The food that was received is clearly disappointing and not adequate"Fortunately Wirral Council had already taken steps to mobilise their own response and supply system to ensure that people were not left without food."Ms Eagle added: "Whilst the efforts of Wirral Council to ensure that weekly food packages and emergency food vouchers are distributed to those in need have been extremely well co-ordinated, it is disappointing to see that this effort has not been replicated by the government."I would be grateful if you could explain what steps are being taken to prevent this happening in the future and to ensure that any future food deliveries are adequately stocked with appropriate food."A government spokesperson insisted that the food boxes would be different from the food deliveries seen by MPs.The spokesperson said: "This picture is misleading, and does not represent the contents of the food boxes we are delivering directly to the homes of clinically vulnerable people."Councils had previously requested some supplies to help in bulk to kickstart their wider efforts, these deliveries have now ended and should not be confused for a food box."Our food boxes include cereal, fruit and vegetables and pasta. As much as possible, this is a package that is suitable for all, and will provide enough food for one person for one week."