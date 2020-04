© AFP / NOEL CELIS 90

Danielle Ryan is an Irish freelance writer based in Dublin. Her work has appeared in Salon, The Nation, Rethinking Russia, teleSUR, RBTH, The Calvert Journal and others. Follow her on Twitter @DanielleRyanJ

The Covid-19 crisis has triggered Western calls to ban Chinese wet markets, one of which is thought to be the source of the virus - but where was the anger when the UK was promoting "business opportunities" in these very markets?Former Beatle and animal rights activist Paul McCartney is one of the latest high-profile British figures to call for the closure of the "medieval" wet markets, where live and dead animals are sold and many of which have been criticized for lax health and safety standards - not to mention the animal cruelty.Indeed, some scientists believe the novel coronavirus may have originated in bats at a live animal and seafood market in Wuhan, with pangolins (or possibly stray dogs) acting as a potential intermediary host before the virus spread to humans - though the evidence here is not conclusive. The 2002 outbreak of the SARS virus is also believed to have originated at a Chinese wet market.Damian Green, former deputy PM under May slammed China last month for "unhygienic practices" at the markets which he said "have been known-about for years." Rather ironically, Green's colleagues also "spent years encouraging British businesses" to take advantage of the markets, Declassified UK wrote.One of the reasons Britain wanted to take advantage of the markets was because of "food safety scandals" which were driving higher demand for imported products. Yet, ironically, when China lifted a ban on British beef imports it was actually lowering its food safety standards, since British cattle are at higher risk of mad cow disease than Chinese cattle, the report said. In April 2019, Britain became one of only two countries allowed to export live langoustine lobsters to China. Those exports have plummeted since the markets were temporarily closed by the Chinese government in January.There has been much debate about the reopening of these wet markets in recent weeks. There has also been some confusion about the World Health Organization (WHO) position on the issue. While some reports have suggested the WHO backs their reopening, spokesman Tarik Jasarevic has said that those reports are "not correct." Dr David Nabarro, the WHO's special envoy on Covid-19, told BBC's Radio 4 that the organization has advised China to shut the "dangerous" markets, but said the WHO doesn't have the capacity to "police the world" in these matters. Top US infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci has also weighed in, saying the markets should be "shut down right away."British media has been keen to highlight the problems posed by China's wet markets in recent weeks. "Will they ever learn?" one haughty Daily Mail headline asked. Also in the Mail, Conservative writer Tom Tugendhat published a column demanding that Britain no longer be "in hock to China" which puts the "world's health at risk" - but nowhere did he mention successive Tory governments' promotion of business with China's wet markets.