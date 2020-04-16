quake
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 rocked northern Honduras at approximately 13:45 pm IST. As per the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the quake lies 55 kilometers north of Savannah Bight, Honduras, somewhere in the Caribbean sea.

Time: 2020-04-16 08:04:37 (UTC)

Location: 16.933°N 85.710°W

Depth: 10.0 km