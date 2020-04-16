Time: 2020-04-16 08:04:37 (UTC)
Location: 16.933°N 85.710°W
Depth: 10.0 km
Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M6.0 North of Honduras 43 min ago pic.twitter.com/Bbp2CbnduF— EMSC (@LastQuake) April 16, 2020
Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M6.0 North of Honduras 43 min ago pic.twitter.com/Bbp2CbnduF— EMSC (@LastQuake) April 16, 2020
"The Kennedy assassination has demonstrated that most of the major events of world significance are masterfully planned and orchestrated by an elite coterie of enormously powerful people who are not of one nation, one ethnic grouping, or one overridingly important business group. They are a power unto themselves for whom those others work. Neither is this power elite of recent origin. Its roots go deep into the past."
"China's first P4 high-security epidemiological laboratory, which will house the most dangerous strains of the known viruses, in cooperation with...
P4 lab of Wuhan is a copy of the french P4 in Lyon, made in a cooperation with french Merieux firm, inaugurated by french PM... [Link] Can you...
The lies about coincidences have run the US show since Reagan got shot ~6 weeks into his first term, whilst B*sh*t's brother had a lunch...
That didn't work too well for Guaido although it did work well for the Clinton's and Bush's, but the game is up. Trump does not have what it takes...
Ah, Juan Guaido 2.0? Great idea, trying a failed plot script and bringing it home. On the plus side, the media mouthpieces are really showing...
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
To submit an article for publication, see our Submission Guidelines
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2020 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE