SNOW
Mother Nature hit Boulder with over a foot of new snow during the most recent storm. The city recorded 17.7 inches of snow in a 36-hour period that ended at 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Boulder also experienced record cold including a new record low daily high temperature of 27 degrees on April 13. The previous record was 38 degrees from 1945.

A low of 10 degrees on April 14 broke the daily record low of 14 degrees set in 2014.




Boulder is only 8.6 inches away from tying their all-time snowiest season on record, which is 142.9 inches from 1908-1909. A new storm expected to hit Wednesday night and Thursday will bring more snow to the city and some computer models say it will be enough to break the all-time record.

