Boulder also experienced record cold including a new record low daily high temperature of 27 degrees on April 13. The previous record was 38 degrees from 1945.
A low of 10 degrees on April 14 broke the daily record low of 14 degrees set in 2014.
Boulder climate station 7am: 36h snowfall 17.7", 14 on the ground #boulderwx #cowx— Matthew Kelsch (@mattkelsch) April 13, 2020
Update: It snowed, A LOT! Nearing a foot and a half at our office and it's still snowing! #COwx pic.twitter.com/xDdmpAt3JR— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 13, 2020
Boulder is only 8.6 inches away from tying their all-time snowiest season on record, which is 142.9 inches from 1908-1909. A new storm expected to hit Wednesday night and Thursday will bring more snow to the city and some computer models say it will be enough to break the all-time record.