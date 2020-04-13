10 people are dead after a major landslide occurred at Kegesuglo in Kundiawa-Gembog District.The landslide occurred on the morning of Good Friday, April 10th.Sieland Herman Banda, a physiotherapist with the Kundiawa General Hospital, and who is currently at Kegesugl, said the landslide occurred near the Mt Wilhelm Secondary School."We are appealing to the National Government and the Provincial Government, Disaster and Coordination Team to come and assist in this area of disaster," Banda said.Kundiawa-Gembogl MP, William Gogl Onguglo, told this newsroom that the 10 bodies have been recovered, with eight recovered over the weekend and two this morning.but was cleared with the assistance of China Harbour Engineering and the Department of Works paving way for Provincial and District Officials to move in this morning.Officials are currently on the ground speaking to locals while an assessment of the full extent of the damage yet to be made.Relief supplies have been dispatched to locals in Womatne and as well as Kegesuglo.The Mt.Wilhem Secondary school is also assisting by using the school mess and it's food rations for those displaced by the disaster.Kundiawa-Gembogl MP, William Gogl Onguglo, says they will continue to monitor the situation and will take appropriate measures once a proper assessment of the disaster is done.