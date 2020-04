© Reuters / John Sibley

Norman Lewis is a writer, speaker and consultant on innovation and technology, was most recently a Director at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, where he set up and led their crowdsourced innovation service. Follow him on Twitter @Norm_Lewis

While many pontificate about what Covid-19 might mean for the future - of work, travel etc - little attention has been paid to the future of British media, which has become the cheerleader and bullhorn of state authoritarianism.Britain has long prided itself on being the bulwark of democracy, and at the core of this claim has been its free press. The right to speak truth to power, to challenge government and the establishment and hold them to account; the defence of democratic rights like free expression and speech, free association and assembly; these things have always been upheld as an example to the world to be cherished as indispensable to a free society and defended at all costs.In an era when "unprecedented" has become the adjective of the year, this turnabout has been truly unprecedented.The lack of dissent in the media is not surprising, given that they had been in the vanguard of demanding a state clampdown.This was unprecedented: representatives of the free press standing up and demanding that the government bring the police in to get tougher with transgressors of social distancing.Initially, the lines of attack by the media followed the previously existing culture war. Remain-supporting papers could not resist politicising a medical crisis to plough their political predilections. Toby Helm of the Observer, for example, was quick to argue that "Brexit means the coronavirus vaccine will be slower to reach the UK." He claimed Covid-19 was payback for Brexit since, apparently, the vaccine (which does not yet exist) will "cost more here because of the UK pulling out of the European Medicines Agency on 30 December."The media's role in politicising the Covid-19 crisis is an important development. Their abandonment of the critical role of speaking truth to power is irresponsible and a betrayal of the principles of a free press.But the worse thing by far - and this is what will truly determine the future of so much - is that their conversion to authoritarianism is being justified as an inevitable outcome of the pandemic. "It is the pandemic that forced us to demand a lockdown, my lord" is their defence. But pandemics don't shut down economies, governments do. And they do so with greater ease when there are no critical voices demanding alternatives or caution.What we should draw from this is that the freedoms that underpin the role of a free press - freedom of thought and speech - are not optional extras, peccadilloes we indulge in when times are good. They are foundational, especially in crises like Covid-19. They are indispensable tools we need to ensure we deal rationally and democratically with a health crisis. The virus, and especially man-made decisions taken over it, will impact all of us directly way beyond the immediate challenge of dealing with the threat of death.