"Less of an impact than previously assumed"

"Renewable" wood-burning the culprit

reports the online German Nordkurier here "Despite existing driving bans in large cities and the corona protection measures, nitrogen oxide pollution remains the same and is even increasing in some cases, according to the FDP in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.""The only conclusion that can be drawn from this is that air pollution from internal combustion engines has less of an impact than previously assumed," said René Domke , regional chairman of the Free Democrat Party (FDP), in the north German city of Schwerin."He demanded that the future of internal combustion engines must be managed objectively again after these figures become known," report Nordkurier.Skeptics claim that there's been way too much hysteria and baseless activism surrounding automobile traffic and the pollution they allegedly cause."Correlation broken, causality clearly refuted. Any further discussion about driving bans in view of these undeniable facts is completely unnecessary," said Mr. Domke.The real air quality problem now in Germany, critics say, is caused by theespecially in the wintertime.Often viewed as a renewable source of heating energy, wood-burning increasingly has been shown to be a major cause of pollution in German cities. The leftist Guardian here reported in 2018, for example, that wood-burning has in fact been "suffocating cities" in the UK.According to Domke, "The downright hysteria which the Deutsche Umwelthilfe and other NGOs have created combustion engines, which at times dominated everyday political life, was and is completely unfounded.""In order to ensure mobility in the mainly rural Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, we urgently need individual transport," said Domke.