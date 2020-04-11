Earth Changes
Hailstorms cause heavy damage to fruit crops in east China
Fresh Plaza
Sat, 11 Apr 2020 18:57 UTC
The hailstones damaged cherry trees, pear trees, peach trees, and apple trees. The cherry and peach trees in particular are in the middle of the flowering season, while apples are ripening on the trees. Some of the flowers have already begun to open in some of the warmer production areas.
The impact of these hailstorms was disastrous for the upcoming production volume of cherries and peaches. The overall production volume will be greatly reduced and some farmers may have lost their entire harvest.
Source: ifreshfair.com
See Also:
Latest News
- Scientists shocked to find lizard that can both lay eggs and give birth, speculate it could be undergoing an evolutionary shift
- US food banks facing a "tsunami" of people in need due to coronavirus lockdown
- Half of Icelanders that tested positive for coronavirus had no symptoms - one-tenth of population tested
- SOTT Focus: Episode 375 of the Corbett Report: Corona World Order
- Heavy spring snow, high winds leave thousands without power across New Brunswick, Canada
- Spring snowfall and widespread floods across Iran
- Best of the Web: The flickering flames of freedom - A letter to the future
- Hailstorms cause heavy damage to fruit crops in east China
- Is this the American turning point?
- IDF tweets: 'Look closely, we see you!' a cryptic warning to Syrian Army over Hezbollah ties
- Russia: Oil producers outside OPEC+ expected to cut oil production 5M barrels
- US commander discusses 'need to reduce violence' with Taliban officials
- Mysterious strands of boiling plasma revealed in highest resolution images of the Sun
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- DOJ finally declassifies 3 footnotes from Horowitz report: FBI assessed early on Steele dossier was 'disinformation' - used it anyway
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Federal food control, federal debt: Obey
- Video shows giant trench being dug on NYC's Hart Island to bury coronavirus victims
- US troops hunker down in Iraq, deploy Patriots at bases struck by Iranian missiles
- Global survey reveals hydroxychloroquine rated 'most effective therapy' by doctors for coronavirus
- US senators threaten to 'rethink ties' to Saudi Arabia in fiery call with Saudi ambassador
- SOTT Focus: Episode 375 of the Corbett Report: Corona World Order
- Is this the American turning point?
- IDF tweets: 'Look closely, we see you!' a cryptic warning to Syrian Army over Hezbollah ties
- Russia: Oil producers outside OPEC+ expected to cut oil production 5M barrels
- US commander discusses 'need to reduce violence' with Taliban officials
- DOJ finally declassifies 3 footnotes from Horowitz report: FBI assessed early on Steele dossier was 'disinformation' - used it anyway
- US troops hunker down in Iraq, deploy Patriots at bases struck by Iranian missiles
- US senators threaten to 'rethink ties' to Saudi Arabia in fiery call with Saudi ambassador
- Outrage at the EU: Italians planning 'Italexit' over lack of Covid-19 help
- China sends virologists & aid to Russia ahead of its Covid-19 peak - and other world corona-circus news
- Congress aims to hold Israel accountable for demolition of Palestinian homes UPDATE
- Pepe Escobar: Who profits from the pandemic?
- Best of the Web: Coronavirus the aftermath: A coming mega-depression and calamity upon the world's population
- FBI failed to review Steele's ties to Russians, warned some of dossier was Moscow disinformation
- Austria, Norway, Denmark, the Czech Republic announce plans to reopen at least parts of their economy - Sweden remains open
- Criminal! Nancy Pelosi claims there's 'no data' to prove small businesses need more emergency funds
- DMFI lobby group claims credit for Sanders drop out, rallies to keep Democratic platform pro-Israel
- Pentagon's NCMI denies ABC News report of a November intel warning of 'cataclysmic' coronavirus pandemic
- Russia and Syria: US 'cynically exploiting' COVID-19 to bypass Syrian govt and give UN aid to terrorist groups
- Syria slams new OPCW report blaming it for 2017 chem attacks as 'false and fabricated'
- US food banks facing a "tsunami" of people in need due to coronavirus lockdown
- Best of the Web: The flickering flames of freedom - A letter to the future
- Video shows giant trench being dug on NYC's Hart Island to bury coronavirus victims
- Global survey reveals hydroxychloroquine rated 'most effective therapy' by doctors for coronavirus
- Mail-in ballots? No thanks! Three tubs of ballots discovered in mail processing center after polls closed in Wisconsin
- Anti-5G fever spreads to the Netherlands as towers suffer 'arson and sabotage'
- 'They will not let that happen': OPEC cuts won't close Russian oil wells which would be impossible to reopen, says Russian Energy Minister Novak
- Explosion at Burbank, California power substation sends fireball into sky, prompts power surge
- Lockdown lunacy: You can buy lotto tickets in Michigan, but you can't plant a garden
- The Left can't meme: Soros-backed Lib group roasted for spending six-figures on lame anti-Trump digital campaign
- The last bastion of freedom: No lockdown, we're Swedish!
- Belmarsh 'barely functioning': Assange tells friend Covid-19 is raging through British prison
- Apple and Google debut Bluetooth-based contact-tracing platform to combat Covid-19...and end privacy?
- Are we all authoritarians now?
- Staff at Ontario facility for vulnerable adults walks out following COVID-19 outbreak
- Look at how ridiculously wrong all the Covid-19 models were
- Meet the former NYT reporter who is challenging the coronavirus narrative
- Faith, humor and Dutch candy: A Palestinian's decades-long learned tips to surviving quarantine
- Child sexual abuse is sharply on the rise as Americans ordered to stay at home
- Vice, vice, baby! Americans abuse porn, booze, & chocolate to cope with lockdown
- Flashback: The secret history of Fort Detrick, the CIA's base for mind control experiments and biological warfare
- Ancient skulls from the Yucatán Peninsula show striking diversity of Early America Settlers
- Oldest ever piece of string was made by Neanderthals 50,000 years ago
- 5,000-year-old "luxury" ostrich eggs reveal unknown interconnectedness of ancient world
- Early Amazonian humans created 'forest islands'
- Complex brain surgery found in "spectacular" high status ProtoByzantine grave site
- 'Serpent Mound' in Peru?
- The Younger Dryas Impact - Armageddon at 10,000 BCE
- Yale professor admits he planted stories so that NATO could bomb Serbia in 1999
- Mexican archaeologists discover Mayan treasures and giant sloth fossils in vast underwater cave system
- Ten presidents or politicians who said a 'secret government' controls the world and what they revealed
- The NSA paradox exposed - Why does such a smart intel agency keep getting outsmarted by the Russians?
- How generals fueled 1918 flu pandemic to win their World War
- How and why Stone Age humans unlocked the glucose in plants
- 5,000 year old cultic area for warrior-god uncovered in Iraq
- Spanish conquerors used indigenous technology to build their weapons
- The history of Bioterror False Flags during last 20 years
- Lead levels detected in ancient ice cores may track the rise and fall of medieval kings
- New discovery makes homo erectus much older
- Three new studies give more clues to our past
- Scientists shocked to find lizard that can both lay eggs and give birth, speculate it could be undergoing an evolutionary shift
- Mysterious strands of boiling plasma revealed in highest resolution images of the Sun
- Flashback: ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
- Diet can change the way sugar tastes
- Map shows where US power grid most vulnerable to solar storms
- New observations contradict widely held theory about the expanding universe
- 3D-printed corals could improve bioenergy and help coral reefs
- Daleks, drones, and high-tech cops: Robots come out on top amid coronavirus pandemic
- Bacterial enzyme found in compost, mutated by scientists, can recycle plastic in hours
- Supermassive black hole emitting high-energy jets captured in 'unprecedented detail'
- Scientists uncover a 60,000-year-old forest underwater and think its preserved trees may help pioneer new medicines
- Global infection of COVID-19 may be in the tens of millions, drastically reducing actual mortality rate - study
- New Comet C/2020 F5 (MASTER)
- Electric currents driven by solar wind create Saturn's auroras, heat planet's atmosphere - NASA
- Comet ATLAS Y4 is breaking up
- 'Smart Toilet' will identify you by 'analprint'
- Origins of Uranus' oddities explained by Japanese astronomers
- Radioactive signature help reveal the whale shark's age
- The upcoming 'super pink moon' will be the biggest and best of 2020
- Iran develops its own AI software to speed up coronavirus testing
- Heavy spring snow, high winds leave thousands without power across New Brunswick, Canada
- Spring snowfall and widespread floods across Iran
- Hailstorms cause heavy damage to fruit crops in east China
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Federal food control, federal debt: Obey
- Chernobyl forest wildfire seen from space as radiation spikes
- 5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes California-Nevada border area near Yosemite
- Winter returns to northern New England as potent storm unleashes heavy snow
- World's biggest waterfall completely dries out during devastating drought
- Indonesian volcano Krakatau erupts, spewing 14 kilometres of ash into air
- 140-foot deep sinkhole still growing in Wooburn Green, UK
- Spring storm brings more rain and snowfall to California - Mountain High resort tops 31 inches of snow
- Spring snowstorm leaves over 264,000 Maine customers without power - up to 21 inches of snow dropped
- 10 killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Andhra Pradesh, India
- Thousands of migratory birds killed by strong winds over Europe
- Indonesia's most active volcano erupts again, flight warning issued
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed goat named 'Janus' born on Wisconsin farm
- Severe storms with hail and tornadoes hit parts of Midwest and South US
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - March 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Fresh spring snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, India
- 3 record snowfalls in 6 days for Thompson, Manitoba, Canada
- Daytime meteor fireball over Central Europe observed by hundreds
- Hundreds report bright meteor fireball blazing over Netherlands
- Another large green meteor fireball lights up Florida night sky
- Best of the Web: Massive explosion leaves giant crater in Akure, Nigeria, dozens of buildings damaged - UPDATE: Expert suspects METEOR IMPACT
- Scientist claims massive crater in Akure, Nigeria caused by METEOR IMPACT
- Meteor fireball lit up the night skies over several US states
- New Jersey official believes loud noise, shaking was sonic boom
- Video captures meteor fireball streaking over Florida
- Meteor fireball filmed above Wigan, UK
- Fireball meteor seen over Seville in Andalucía, Spain
- Three fiery meteorites reportedly hit ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
- Oregon and SW Washington see at least 2 fireballs in night sky
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Spectacular daytime meteor fireball explodes over Croatia and Slovenia - Shockwave sets off earthquake detectors
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over Aberdeen, Scotland
- Best of the Web: Eerie green meteor fireball turns night into day over Tucson, Arizona
- Two meteor fireballs sighted across the skies of Spain's Andalucia - 3 in 4 days
- Bright meteor filmed over Andalusia, Spain
- A falling meteor fireball caught on camera in Russia's Karelia
- Half of Icelanders that tested positive for coronavirus had no symptoms - one-tenth of population tested
- COVID-19 and Vitamin D: We are losing something simple and very important by imposing lockdowns
- What is the best dose of zinc for COVID-19 prevention?
- Best of the Web: Covid-19 had us all fooled, but now we might have finally found its secret
- Patients need oxygen, not pressure! New York city physician treating Covid-19 patients suggests ventilator protocols may need revisiting
- CDC strips page on hydroxychloroquine of 'unusual' guidance for doctors
- Michigan Dem lawmaker describes how Trump's boosting of hydroxychloroquine 'saved my life'
- Why we have so many problems with our teeth
- Many Covid-19 patients are dying from cardiac arrest
- WHO guidelines: Scientific evidence of effectiveness of wearing masks in community settings is non-existent
- Los Angeles doctor reports remarkable success treating COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine & zinc
- SOTT Focus: Dutch GP Cures Coronavirus Patients, But The Dutch Government Isn't Happy
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Welcome to the Coronavirus Police State
- Another study finds smokers are less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19
- Research suggests ketogenic diet helpful in treating asthma
- Where have all the heart attacks gone? Except for treating Covid-19, many hospitals seem to be eerily quiet
- Local blood center will start collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as possible treatment
- Results from a controlled trial of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
- Best of the Web: Setting up to fail: Gates funded clinical trial on hydroxychloroquine uses Vitamin C as placebo
- Oxalate toxicity forced Liam Hemsworth to quit his vegan diet
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 2: The Usefulness of Gurdjieff's Teachings For Our Times
- Welcome these hard times like a Stoic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 1: Gurdjieff, Mysticism, Exercises
- Best of the Web: Memento mori, or love in the age of corona
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Hidden Psychological Depth of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- People are now stocking Little Free Libraries with toilet paper and food for neighbors in need
- Musical scales are a prehistoric gift to the modern world
- Science review confirms yoga benefits your brain
- Free won't? How Libet's free will research is misrepresented
- How well do you know the back of your hand, really?
- Be conscious of what you are thinking
- For the full life experience, put down the devices and walk
- Best of the Web: Viktor Frankl: Saying Yes to Life in Difficult Times
- How nurturing hope can keep you healthier and happier
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Intentional Suffering: Paul and Gurdjieff on the True Meaning of Crucifixion
- People prone to disengage from difficult tasks and goals may experience greater cognitive decline after retirement
- Clash of perspectives on panpsychism: What it does—and does not—explain about consciousness
- Two revision strategies that can prepare you for an exam much better than restudying your notes
- The psychology behind why toilet paper, of all things, is the latest coronavirus panic buy
- 14th-century Italian advice on how to survive an epidemic
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Coronavirus vaccine delayed until scientist can figure out how to make it cause autism
- Foul-mouthed JESUS arrested in Moscow for violating self-isolation rules, becomes instant meme fodder online
- Freedom From Religion Foundation opposes teaching evolution in public schools
- Astrophysicist gets magnets stuck up nose while inventing coronavirus device
- Panicked teachers urge school re-openings before students learn to think for themselves
- Satire? Britain's new Housing Minister, Liberty Snuff, addresses the nation
- Toilet paper crisis solved as government prints trillions of fresh, soft US dollar bills
- Washington accidentally shuts itself down with ban on non-essential businesses
- If we have to #StayAtHome, we'll take the house with us! Kyrgyzstan residents devise creative workaround for quarantine
- Attempted armed robbery in Nanaimo goes comically off the rails, one man charged
- Jonathan Pie: LOCKDOWN
- Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
- Best Hits: Russian foreign minister Lavrov's greatest achievements and public gaffes as he turns 70
- Penguin-perks: Penguins take tour of Chicago aquarium during shutdown
- Needing some humor? Bizarre new species of shark spawns smorgasbord of snarky memes
- DNC completes assimilation process - Tulsi backs Biden
- What to do when you run out of toilet paper
- Florida police warn of rogue cow on the run: Loose since January, 'faster than it looks'
- Jonathan Pie: Coronavirus - Survival of the richest!
- Nation's nerds wake to utopia where sports is cancelled, everyone stays at home and social interaction is forbidden
Quote of the Day
There is no news. There is only the truth of the signal.
- Mr. Universe
Recent Comments
I love at this crisis shines the light on the truth for all to see - the EU another elitist self serving facade, with no care for people. If it...
I agree with the current situation and evil intention, but I do not give up hope. Hope means having faith that the right way is the best way and...
"As in some other European countries, Dutch activists seem to believe 5G antennas emit radiation, thus provoking incurable illnesses. " LOL....
Whilst you grieve for freedom, Please spare a prayer, if you will, for Mother Nature’s creatures. They too suffer. We have shunted them, like a...
I think they've 'upped' their game. They are now no longer targeting children.