A shark fatally mauled a young Australian wildlife worker on the Great Barrier Reef, officials said Tuesday.Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the 23-year-old victim worked for the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service."Once again a family out there is grieving for a young man who tragically has lost his life in this horrific shark attack," she told reporters.Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Anderson said the ranger had been doing maintenance work before the attack. The victim was the last person out of the water."At the end of the day there were four people swimming off the back of a boat, cooling down after a day's work," he told reporters.Source: AP