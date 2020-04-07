The Fed Reserve
© GoldSilver
John Titus of Best Evidence joins us to discuss Season 2 of his "Mafiacracy Now" video series, an exploration of the crimes of the banksters and their multi-trillion dollar heist that is being perpetrated during the current crisis. Today we talk about the Fed's lies about the coronavirus and what horrifying truths about the collapsing economy are hidden behind them.

Watch this video on BitChute / LBRY / Minds.com / YouTube or Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES:

Best Evidence

Mafiacracy Now

Why Is the Federal Reserve Lying About Coronavirus?

Federal Reserve issues FOMC statement

Federal Reserve Balance Sheet

Fed's Repo Response Not Fueling Stock Market Says Bill Dudley

The Exchange Stabilization Fund

32% unemployment and 47 million out of work: The Fed just issued an alarming forecast for next quarter as the coronavirus continues to spread

Bloomberg sues Federal Reserve, alleges bailout secrecy

naked capitalism

Wolf Street

Wall Street on Parade

The $1 Trillion Devil in the Details