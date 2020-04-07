The way in which we code deaths in our country is very generous in the sense that all the people who die in hospitals with the coronavirus are deemed to be dying of the coronavirus.

In Heinsberg, for example, a 78-year-old man with previous illnesses died of heart failure, and that was without Sars-2 lung involvement. Since he was infected, he naturally appears in the Covid 19 statistics.

It is important to emphasise that Coronavirus Disease 19, or Covid-19, should be reported for all decedents where the disease caused or is presumed to have caused or contributed to death.

In cases where a definite diagnosis of COVID-19 cannot be made, but it is suspected or likely (e.g., the circumstances are compelling within a reasonable degree of certainty), it is acceptable to report COVID-19 on a death certificate as "probable" or "presumed." In these instances, certifiers should use their best clinical judgement in determining if a COVID-19 infection was likely.

Whenever the alleged casualties are referenced we are fed one large all-inclusive number, without context or explanation, which - thanks to lax reporting guidelines - could be entirely false.

individuals who have died within 28 days of first positive result, whether or not COVID-19 was the cause of death

This leaves them wide open to - either accidentally or deliberately -

reporting the same deaths twice

. Once "provisionally", and then once "officially" a week later.

if before death the patient had symptoms typical of COVID19 infection, but the test result has not been received, it would be satisfactory to give 'COVID-19' as the cause of death, and then share the test result when it becomes available. In the circumstances of there being no swab, it is satisfactory to apply clinical judgement.

Any registered medical practitioner can sign an MCCD [Medical Certificate for Cause of Death], even if the deceased was not attended during their last illness and not seen after death, provided that they are able to state the cause of death to the best of their knowledge and belief.

By enacting this legislation the UK government has not only made false reporting of Covid19 deaths

more likely

, they actively removed the safeguards designed to correct it.

Why Covid-19 deaths are a substantial over-estimate



Many UK health spokespersons have been careful to repeatedly say that the numbers quoted in the UK indicate death with the virus, not death due to the virus - this matters.

[...]

This nuance is crucial ­- not just in understanding the disease, but for understanding the burden it might place on the health service in coming days. Unfortunately, nuance tends to be lost in the numbers quoted from the database being used to track Covid-19

[...]

This data is not standardised and so probably not comparable, yet this important caveat is seldom expressed by the (many) graphs we see. It risks exaggerating the quality of data that we have.

The distinction between dying 'with' Covid-19 and dying 'due to' Covid-19 is not just splitting hairs.

The death figures being reported daily are hospital cases where a person dies with the coronavirus infection in their body - because it is a notifiable disease cases have to be reported.



But what the figures do not tell us is to what extent the virus is causing the death.



It could be the major cause, a contributory factor or simply present when they are dying of something else.

An 18-year-old in Coventry tested positive for coronavirus the day before he died and was reported as its youngest victim at the time. But the hospital subsequently released a statement saying his death had been due to a separate "significant" health condition and not connected to the virus.