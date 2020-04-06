© Reuters / Maxim Shemetov

Saying harsh things to police when you think you're being unlawfully detained may be understandable... but not when your name is Jesus. The internet has gone crazy over a bizarre Covid-19 arrest made by the Moscow police.Adding to the drama, the incident took place at Moscow's prestigious Patriarch's Ponds, a chic upper-class area, familiar to fans of the writer Mikhail Bulgakov.Outrage was the initial online reaction to videos that emerged on Saturday - but that was neither the whole story, nor exactly accurate.But Jesus refused to cooperate with police when asked to produce his passport, and things escalated quickly."You know I wish that you all die together with your children, wives and mothers," he appeared to shout at the officers in footage obtained by RT.Vorobyov was eventually apprehended for disobeying the police and now faces the prospect of a 15-day administrative arrest (unlike the dog, which was brought back home by his wife). He was released from the station after a few hours, but he'll now have to show up in court on Monday.Of course, that wasn't the end of it. Vorobyov talked to the media about his arrest, saying that the officers acted like "fascists" and that parting a man from his dog is the same as separating a mother from her child.Commenters noted that the location of the arrest - the Patriarch Ponds - has made the incident even more surreal. The park is where the opening scene of Mikhail Bulgakov's iconic 'Master and Maragarita' novel takes place, and its story alternates between Moscow of 1930s and Jerusalem during the trial of Yeshua Ha-Notsri (Jesus of Nazareth) by Pontius Pilate.The character of the High Sparrow, a religious fanatic known to the 'Game of Thrones' fans, was brought up as well.After analyzing all of this information,