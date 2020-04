© Russian Defence Ministry/Alexey Ereshko/Handout via REUTERS

but not by Italian officials who spoke publicly themselves.

Danielle Ryan is an Irish freelance writer based in Dublin. Her work has appeared in Salon, The Nation, Rethinking Russia, teleSUR, RBTH, The Calvert Journal and others. Follow her on Twitter @DanielleRyanJ

The EU response to Italy's Covid-19 crisis was bungled so shamefully that the bloc apologized as other nations, including Russia, stepped in at Rome's request. Now, journalists are smearing the aid as an "influence operation."The decision to put up a united European front came only after Russia had sent doctors, personal protective equipment and 600 ventilators, among other supplies to Italy, which has suffered more Covid-19 cases and deaths than any other country in Europe. China and Cuba also sent critical supplies to help Italy battle the outbreak — and to their credit, some European nations including Germany and France did too, but not before trying to block the export of essential supplies to their neighbors in need in anticipation of domestic shortages.The latest such effort comes from Coda Story — an outfit which incidentally is so focused on publishing stories about Russia that it has actually (quite comically) had to clarify on its website that it's "not about Russia" exclusively.Such a stampede of journalists rushing to brand the Russian supplies as useless might lead readers to judiciously suspect that the anti-Moscow media campaign is an influence operation itself.But let's get back to the Russian baddies, shall we? Moscow, Coda goes on, has "seized soft power opportunities" by dispatching supplies to hard-hit nations, while "broadcasting propaganda" through the media. Russia, it says, is carrying out an "unimaginable" influence campaign and using the situation for intelligence gathering to boot.Coda also tells us that Russia is trying to strengthen "anti-EU feelings" — a feat which Brussels' inaction has already achieved quite handily (and which can hardly be blamed on Moscow). Indeed, Jacques Delors, a former EU commission president has already spoken about the "mortal danger" the recent lack of solidarity poses to the continued existence of the bloc.Nonetheless, the Coda Story piece seems to have gone down well in anti-Russia think-tank land and has quickly done the rounds on social media. The sight of Russian military experts driving along the autostrada "in broad daylight" should be the "lasting image of Europe's humiliation," tweeted Euan Graham, a senior fellow for Asia-Pacific security at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.It's not the sight of Russian military experts "charging around Italy" (as one former NATO official put it) that is shameful, it's the fact that the EU's inaction created the need for it in the first place.