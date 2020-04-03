© Reuters/Mary F. Calvert



US President Donald Trump penned a blistering letter slamming Senator Chuck Schumer (D-New York) as "missing in action" during the Covid-19 pandemic, firing back after the lawmaker attacked the federal response to the crisis."Thank you for your Democrat public relations letter and incorrect sound bites, which are wrong in every way," the missive begins,Had Schumerto deal with the outbreak - which has infected more than 92,000 and killed over 2,300 in the state - Trump continued. Besides looking to score public relations points in the press,Inviting Schumer to call with any questions he might have, the letter concludes on an even harsher note:The withering response was hailed by the president's supporters as the "best letter ever," some even putting it on par with Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address.