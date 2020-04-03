snow
Gusty winds and freezing rain led to numerous power outages in southern Manitoba Thursday

A potent low triggered a series of snowfall warnings, special weather statements, and freezing rain warnings across the eastern Prairies and northwestern Ontario Thursday, many of which still remain Friday morning.

There were reports of several early-morning highway closures, along with roughly 3,000 power outages by Thursday morning. By the evening, Manitoba Hydro tweeted that they were "finishing up" restoring power to the last of their affected customers.

As the storm tracks east, heavy snow will still continue behind it for parts of northern Manitoba, meanwhile, freezing rain and the risk of ice pellets remain for northern Ontario.


Below are some highlights from #MBStorm, as shared on social media.