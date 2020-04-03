A potent low triggered a series of snowfall warnings, special weather statements, and freezing rain warnings across the eastern Prairies and northwestern Ontario Thursday, many of which still remain Friday morning.
There were reports of several early-morning highway closures, along with roughly 3,000 power outages by Thursday morning. By the evening, Manitoba Hydro tweeted that they were "finishing up" restoring power to the last of their affected customers.
As the storm tracks east, heavy snow will still continue behind it for parts of northern Manitoba, meanwhile, freezing rain and the risk of ice pellets remain for northern Ontario.
Below are some highlights from #MBStorm, as shared on social media.
Well. The spring break snow storm has come.. glad that is done with. #springstorm #snow #westman #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/EhWP2fOfs6— Char Wilcox Tarot Reader (@CharWilcox2) April 2, 2020
Rhea the snow dog don't mind #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/FtQRn0ishX— Dustin Ross (@dustinrosss) April 2, 2020
2 pm update: 12 cm total so far in SW Winnipeg. Ground was bare yesterday. Snowfall rate has lightened past 1/2 hr but snow continues with more on the way #Mbstorm pic.twitter.com/P6Ms897hpb— Rob's Obs (@robsobs) April 2, 2020
The #winterstorm has mostly passed here in southern Manitoba. Great neighbor plowing driveways. @MisheylaIwasiuk veggie garden will have to wait. Got some work done on my Animal Crossing "MyRadar" spelled-out flower garden this evening too. #mbstorm @MyRadarWX pic.twitter.com/48KIseAqgO— Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) April 2, 2020
When ice and snow build up on power lines, the lines gallop and cause outages. In order to safely remove ice we'll have to take controlled outages today — we'll do our best to give you advance warning. #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/yqkPE9wioc— Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) April 2, 2020
Ahh...back to winter! #Winnipeg #MBStorm pic.twitter.com/LpXOXk5N0j— Michael Pratt (@MikePrattPhotos) April 2, 2020
Snow is accumulating, on top of a layer of ice, caused by freezing drizzle overnight. Roads, especially residential streets, are very icy!! #mbstorm , #Winnipeg pic.twitter.com/aDe8k7yinY— Daniel (@DanielPoncsak) April 2, 2020
Deep wet heavy McFlurry like #snow last night was no match for the Subaru on the prairie trail in southwest Manitoba. Looks like the storm is retrograding back to the west slightly and we may get some more snow here in Boissevain area. #mbstorm Watching radar on @MyRadarWX app pic.twitter.com/67wQAfabiJ— Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) April 2, 2020