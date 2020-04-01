© AYouTube

In an obscure corner of the American physical oil market, crude prices have turned negative --The first crude stream to turn upside down wasa dense oil used mostly to produce paving bitumen. Mercuria Energy Group Ltd., a trading house,in mid-March for the crude, effectively asking producers to pay for the luxury of getting rid of their output."These are landlocked crude with just no buyers," said Elisabeth Murphy, an analyst at consultant ESAI Energy. "In areas where storage is filling up quickly, prices could go negative. Shut-ins are likely to happen by then."Brent and West Texas Intermediate, the benchmarks closely followed in Wall Street, aredue to the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.Oil traders believe other crude streams are likely to see negative prices soon at the well-head as refiners reduce the amount of crude they process, leaving some landlocked crude without easy access to pipeline trapped., the benchmark price for the giant oil-sands industry in Canada,on Friday.