Woe unto them that seek deep to hide their counsel from the Lord, and their works are in the dark, and they say, Who seeth us? and who knoweth us? (Isaiah 29:15)In our article Abortion-causing Vaccines Openly Promoted in Pro-Vaxx Circles, we showed the push for vaccines that cause spontaneous abortions in the name of population control. In this article, we cover how such vaccinations have been reportedly used — covertly — around the world. We will begin with a fairly recent incident in Kenya.
Population control in Kenya
In 2014, there were allegations by Kenya's Catholic bishops that an anti-tetanus vaccine that causes miscarriages was clandestinely used on millions of girls. According to LifeSiteNews in November 6, 2014:
According to the concerned bishops and doctors, when pregnancy does occur with the women who were vaccinated, the HCG antigen "triggers the production of antibodies that cause a miscarriage." It has been observed that this vaccine is given in "an unprecedented five shots"; to women of child-bearing age; and "without the usual fanfare of government publicity."[2]Kenya's Catholic bishops are charging two United Nations organizations with sterilizing millions of girls and women under cover of an anti-tetanus inoculation program sponsored by the Kenyan government.
According to a statement released Tuesday by the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association, the organization has found an antigen that causes miscarriages in a vaccine being administered to 2.3 million girls and women by the World Health Organization and UNICEF. Priests throughout Kenya reportedly are advising their congregations to refuse the vaccine.
"We sent six samples from around Kenya to laboratories in South Africa. They tested positive for the HCG antigen," Dr. Muhame Ngare of the Mercy Medical Centre in Nairobi told LifeSiteNews. "They were all laced with HCG."
Dr. Ngare, spokesman for the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association, stated in a bulletin released November 4, "This proved right our worst fears; that this WHO campaign is not about eradicating neonatal tetanus but a well-coordinated forceful population control mass sterilization exercise using a proven fertility regulating vaccine. This evidence was presented to the Ministry of Health before the third round of immunization but was ignored."[1]
(For those wondering: Why is HCG [found in the tetanus vaccine] used for infertility if it has sterilizing powers?)
In 2015, Health Impact News has reported that Kenyan bishops likewise boycotted the current polio vaccine program:
A thorough analysis of the tetanus vaccine controversy is provided in the Open Access Library Journal, in the article HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World. The authors comment:According to recent news reports, the Kenyan Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has decided to boycott the current polio vaccine program because they believe that the vaccine manufactured by the Sum Institute of India may contain estradiol, a derivative of the estrogen hormone, which is believed to cause infertility.[3]
Interview with Dr. Wahome Ngare about the vaccination program in Kenya that causes abortionsIn 1993, WHO announced a "birth-control vaccine" for "family planning". Published research shows that by 1976 WHO researchers had conjugated tetanus toxoid (TT) with human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) producing a "birth-control" vaccine. Conjugating TT with hCG causes pregnancy hormones to be attacked by the immune system. Expected results are abortions in females already pregnant and/or infertility in recipients not yet impregnated. Repeated inoculations prolong infertility. Currently WHO researchers are working on more potent anti-fertility vaccines using recombinant DNA. WHO publications show a long-range purpose to reduce population growth in unstable "less developed countries". By November 1993 Catholic publications appeared saying an abortifacient vaccine was being used as a tetanus prophylactic. In November 2014, the Catholic Church asserted that such a program was underway in Kenya.
Three independent Nairobi accredited biochemistry laboratories tested samples from vials of the WHO tetanus vaccine being used in March 2014 and found hCG where none should be present. In October 2014, 6 additional vials were obtained by Catholic doctors and were tested in 6 accredited laboratories. Again, hCG was found in half the samples. Subsequently, Nairobi's AgriQ Quest laboratory, in two sets of analyses, again found hCG in the same vaccine vials that tested positive earlier but found no hCG in 52 samples alleged by the WHO to be vials of the vaccine used in the Kenya campaign 40 with the same identifying batch numbers as the vials that tested positive for hCG. Given that hCG was found in at least half the WHO vaccine samples known by the doctors involved in administering the vaccines to have been used in Kenya, our opinion is that the Kenya "anti-tetanus" campaign was reasonably called into question by the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association as a front for population growth reduction.[4]
Population control elsewhere
The reported use of abortion-causing vaccines for population control is not limited to Kenya. It is apparently a global scandal, having occurred in several countries over the past few decades.
It almost always seems to be the same: hCG-laced vaccines for women of childbearing age. For instance, Dr. Mercola writes,
Here we discuss several countries that appear to have been targeted for vaccine-induced abortions.Free tetanus vaccines that were offered to young women of childbearing age for years in countries such as Tanzania, Nigeria, Mexico, and the Philippines, were found to contain human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG), which causes spontaneous abortions if the woman becomes pregnant.[5]
The Philippines
David Morrison writes the following in a 1996 piece for the Population Research Institute:
MexicoPhilippine women may have been unwittingly vaccinated against their own children, a recent study conducted by the Philippine Medical Association (PMA) has indicated. The study tested random samples of a tetanus vaccine for the presence of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), a hormone essential to the establishment and maintenance of pregnancy....
Individual women who have lost children to miscarriage after accepting the anti tetanus vaccine have already been found to have antibodies to hCG. Dr. Vilma Gonzales had two miscarriages after receiving the tetanus vaccine and became suspicious. She had her blood tested for anti-hCG antibodies and found, to her great sorrow, that these were present "in high levels." ...
The possibility that Philippine women were being covertly dosed with an abortifacient vaccine got widespread attention after Human Life International, an international pro-life group, reported on peculiar tetanus vaccination programs in the Philippines, Mexico and Nicaragua. The World Health Organization only targeted women between the ages of 15 and 45 — the child bearing years — for repeated tetanus vaccinations.[6]
In 1974, the Santa Cruz Sentinel reported the following:
NigeriaRumors that persons disguised as inoculation teams were giving school children shots that sterilized them forced health authorities to suspend all vaccination drives today and to post police outside Mexico City schools. Thousands of parents stormed various schools in the Mexico City area Tuesday and took their children home. Thousands more expected to keep their children home today ...
Callers told newspapers and TV stations that the sterlization crews were protected by police escorts and that they included white-robed men and women "who look like foreigners."[7]
A 1988 article in The Lancet reports the following:
What appears to be ongoing attempts for population control in the country has provoked retaliation. A 2013 piece in The Guardian states:There have therefore been strong warnings from population agencies for Nigeria to decrease the rate of population growth through vigorous family planning programmes, "otherwise the future generation of Nigerians would not have enough food, housing, education, health services and jobs." ...
During the recent National Immunisation Campaign (vaccination for childhood diseases and tetanus toxoid for pregnant women), in some villages the women escaped and hid in the bushes thinking that they were going to be given injections to stop them having children.[8]
ThailandAt least nine women who were vaccinating children against polio have been shot dead in northern Nigeria by gunmen suspected of belonging to a radical Islamist sect.
The killings drew comparisons with a series of incidents in Pakistan last December where five female polio vaccinators were gunned down, apparently by Islamist militants. It also signalled a fresh wave of hostility towards immunisation drives in Nigeria, where some clerics have claimed the vaccines are part of a western plot to sterilise young girls and eliminate the Muslim population.[9]
According to The Akha Heritage Foundation (in 1991?),
In this video an Akha woman in Thailand discusses the miscarriage she suffered after vaccination.Of most concern in Thailand is the use of the Tetanus Toxoid vaccine which is used on pregnant Akha women and which we have documented to have caused immediate spontaneous abortion within 24 hours of injection.
A number of other concerns came up with this vaccine.
First the Akha are not supposed to be charged for it, but in many cases are.
Second, Tetanus Toxoid vaccine should NOT be done during pregnancy. Yet the Thais use it in this fashion. Women complain of fevers, and a sense of shock.
Third, from what we identified, Thai medical clinics were requiring that the women have the vaccine sequence for EACH pregnancy.
Fourth, the Thai medical staff repeatedly have told the Akha women that if they do not accept the vaccine during pregnancy they will not be given an ID card for the baby. This is enough to scare many women into taking the vaccine, despite the fact that they all know the many stories of women immediately loosing their babies.
We have contacted the WHO in Bangkok about this situation and the Akha being told they had to take the vaccine, and we were told that medical practicalities being considered by the local health officials may override "human rights issues". Quite shocking.[10]
Brazil, Argentina, Argentina, and more of the Philippines
In 2008, Dr. Mercola sums up campaigns in Brazil and Argentina which, like the other countries discussed, targeted women of child-bearing age:
ConclusionA much more recent case of illogical mass vaccinations against a minor health problem is that of the massive, mandatory vaccination program in Brazil, which has raised suspicions among international pro-life activists, who note that the program is similar to other vaccination programs in recent years that have included a hidden sterilizing agent in the vaccines.
The campaign to "annihilate rubella" began in early August this year, mandating rubella vaccinations for all women ages 12 to 49, and 12 to 39 for men; a total of 70 million people, despite the fact that only 17 Brazilian children per year suffer birth defects from the disease.
Adolfo Castañeda of Human Life International notes that just two years ago, researchers found that the rubella vaccine used in a similar campaign in Argentina was laced with human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG).
"The suspicion that brought about the investigation [into the rubella vaccine] was caused by the fact that there were very few cases of the disease in Argentina, which didn't merit a large-scale campaign," Castañeda said, adding, "The ages for women are the same as those who received the vaccines in Nicaragua, where they included a hormone that sterilizes the woman who receives it, and similar to the age of those who received another sterilizing hormone in the Philippines."[11]
Perhaps we could go on and on, but by now it should be clearly seen that vaccines are being deliberately and covertly used throughout the world to murder unborn babies and prevent successful pregnancies. This would seem to be in order to keep the world's population "under control," as the globalists openly wish for.
And I imagine the same is done in more industrialized nations, since there is an interest in population control everywhere.
It is time that those who should know better wake up and work to expose the evils of vaccination. The following words from Dr. Wahome Ngare from the Kenyan Catholic Doctors Association is great advice about combating this; while, as a Reformed Protestant, I don't endorse Catholicism, I do appreciate what the Catholic Church is doing to fight vaccinations in Kenya. Let this be an inspiration to Protestant churches. Dr. Ngare says,
NotesThe reputation of WHO has been called to question many times in the past but there is always inconclusive evidence and a great deal of media sensitization of information that they get away Scot free. The Catholic Church in Kenya has offered the world irrefutable evidence in this case of the Kenyan tetanus eradication campaign demonstrating clearly the forceful but secretive sterilization of a community. How much more damage and proof will the world demand before action is taken?
This is not an African problem; this is not a racial problem. It is a problem of good versus evil. Passivity allows evil to thrive and ever flourish. It is time individuals who stand for what is good understood that the only way to defeat evil is to confront it head on and took action in their area of direct influence e.g. at home, the work place and their local communities.
This chance must not be squandered. The Catholic Church in Kenya has done its part and will continue to be vigilant. However, we appeal to the people and private organizations of good will from all across the world to come together and supported the Catholic Church in Kenya to fight the excesses of this organization."[12]
Comment: So the WHO or World Health Organization (or those pulling its strings) has a long track record of giving vaccines with hidden ingredients known to be detrimental to those who would receive it. Consider this the next time some vaccine is created that everyone "must" have. Behind it may be a very malevolent agenda.