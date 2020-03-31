What's the use of worrying about life after death? I'll find out when I'm dead.

But it's understandable if we realize that we are emotionally, psychologically, and socially unprepared to deal with our own mortality

Some of us have made preparations for our inevitable demise and are at peace with it. Others are in constant denial. Which of us is better prepared to deal with the current panic? Which of us can keep it in perspective? Which of us is already comfortable with the fact of our mortality (yes, IT IS A FACT), and which of us is paralyzed by fear?

If you can keep your head when all about you Are losing theirs and blaming it on you ...