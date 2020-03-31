Earth Changes
Massive hailstorm smashes hundreds of windows in Middelburg, South Africa
The Citizen (South Africa)
Tue, 31 Mar 2020 11:04 UTC
The storm couldn't have come at a worse time - at the start of South Africa's 21-day coronavirus lockdown.
Evidence of the storm's intensity could be seen by the broken windows of houses and schools, reports Middelburg Observer.
More than 400 windows at Hoërskool Middelburg were destroyed.
The school's principal, Johan Stronkhorst, said while he rushed to move his cars to safety during the storm, he looked up and saw pigeons being struck to death by massive hailstones.
After the storm, the entire property was littered with dead birds, branches and leaves.
Three roofs at the school were destroyed, and two ceilings collapsed.
The school's 'farm' was also severely damaged. More than 100 windows were broken, and most of the vegetables were pulverised.
"At least the corn heads were relatively big, so we should have a harvest," said Stronkhorst.
His own vehicle was also damaged.
"If I say there are 2,000 dents on her car, that's not a lot," Stronkhorst said.
It is believed that many windows were also broken at Laerskool Kanonkop at the nearby NG Church.
Charles Hammilton, a Kanonkop resident, said a tree fell on the roof his house and caused a lot of damage.
Owner of Konings Padwinkel Carel Jonker said hail built up on his roof, causing water to stream into the ceiling, resulting in a collapse inside his store.
All the water leaked into his store and a significant amount of damage to his stock was suffered.
Three of Jonker's vehicles, which were parked outside his shop, were also damaged.
Kids@Swim swimming coach Jana Grobler and her husband Kobus looked on helplessly through their kitchen window while their special polycarbonate roofing above the swimming pool was ripped to shreds.
Their solar panels were also destroyed.
"The golfball-sized hailstones had sharp points and destroyed everything," the Groblers said.
Kanonkop SuperSpar incurred roof damage, and a few vehicles were damaged.
Although Steve Tshwete Municipality gave permission for three hardware stores to open their doors on Saturday, there are still many people waiting for their broken windows and roofs to be repaired.
"They spelt out the regulations for me and I understand. The problem is that now I can't get to clients quickly to fix their broken windows, and they're starting to get impatient," Brits said.
Authorities warned Brits that he does not get to disregard the rules.
There were only meant to be two people in Brits' bakkie, with one person seated at the back.
If Brits were to travel with large pieces of glass, however, he will not be allowed to bring anyone with him.
"What would have taken me two or three days to help our town's people, will now take two weeks, because it's going to take so long to transport people and goods back and forth.
"Besides the fact that people are now impatient, which I understand, I must now also expose my workers and my family to this virus for even longer!"
On Friday, Brits was asked to attend to at least 30 houses and many businesses, including the 71 windows broken at Middleburg Observer's offices.