Desastre en la ciudad de Huacrachuco en el Marañón

Floods and mudslides have destroyed homes and a bridge in Huánuco Department, central Peru.According to Peru's National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci), 30 homes, a church and a bridge were destroyed and a further 80 homes were damaged in Huacrachuco district, in the province of Marañón, Huánuco region. Drinking water and power supply have been interrupted.Affected families were evacuated to safe areas and relief items distributed, according to Indeci.