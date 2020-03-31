According to Peru's National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci), 30 homes, a church and a bridge were destroyed and a further 80 homes were damaged in Huacrachuco district, in the province of Marañón, Huánuco region. Drinking water and power supply have been interrupted.
Affected families were evacuated to safe areas and relief items distributed, according to Indeci.
Floods and mudslides struck on 28 March after heavy rain in the area caused local streams to overflow.
