Great view of #Spring snowfall this morning 30th March in Hamburg, Germany! Video by 📸 Gunther Rosler; #severeweather #showfall pic.twitter.com/Jp5Sz6c18D — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) March 30, 2020

As if 2020 wasn't weird enough, winter came back with a bang to Germany on Monday as parts of the country were hit with snow, hailstones and freezing temperatures.With the growing coronavirus pandemic and strict social distancing measures, the year has not got off to a great start.So just to top it all off, we've had flurries of snow and hailstones at the beginning of spring. Perhaps this was an early April Fool's?Whatever the case, perhaps it helped to encourage people to stay indoors as the country battles to control the spread of coronavirus.Here's a selection of some of the best pictures and tweets from social media. All photos are by DPA.