Is Britain slip-sliding into dystopia?
Spiked
Thu, 26 Mar 2020 00:00 UTC
The video shows police drone footage of unsuspecting members of the public hiking, walking their dogs and watching the sunset. All totally harmless behaviour, which is now deemed 'non-essential' - and by implication illegal - by the authorities.
The footage gives us a glimpse into the dystopia unfolding before our eyes. In the name of fighting coronavirus, in a matter of days Britain has become something of a police state. Millions of people are effectively under house arrest.
Parliament, meanwhile, before shutting up shop entirely, handed the authorities the most draconian powers ever known during peacetime. Police have been given blanket powers to enforce largely arbitrary rules.
It is abundantly clear that the people being shamed by Derbyshire Police have done nothing wrong. They are walking alone or in small groups. And with so much distance between them and everyone else - the Peak District could hardly be more sparsely populated - they pose no danger of spreading the virus to anyone.
If social distancing must be enforced, it should be enforced with proportion, common sense and empathy. It is not at all clear that the police can be trusted to do this.
Reader Comments
I bet msm is not reporting if people win over the government. And Ive seen some guys win over the police department lawyers lately ......10 years ago it wouldnt be possible...and now it can be seen only on youtube (if you know how to use yt to your advantage ofcourse)..
The working man is far more suspicious of the authorities than those closer to power (even just because of their class) and I suppose Londoners are screwed over less often that the people of Liverpool or Manchester but otherwise I think it is a national / international problem
The world is just full of programmed AFs who are loving their moment in the sun
My local shopkeeper has been wearing gloves for a while and now has a mask too .... I see it that he is the danger to me more that I am to him, so I am glad he is "protected"