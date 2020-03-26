So that means that what we are now witnessing is completely unprecedented, as The US Department of Labor reports a stunning increase of 3.3 million people sought initial jobless claims last week amid the virus lockdowns (expectation was +1.7mm)
Considering the overlap between those two groups, Faria-e-Castro averaged them and concluded that 47 million people could lose their jobs. Add the current 5.7 million unemployed workers and divide by the 165 million people in the labor force, and he got 32% unemployment.
However, as Powell said on The Today Show this morning - "it would appear we are already in recession" -$2 trillion bailout or not!?
The details of which states are hardest hit will follow soon, but Michael Snyder has gathered significant anecdotal evidence. In recent days, so many newly unemployed Americans have been trying to file for unemployment benefits that it has been crashing websites all over the country.
For example, a newly unemployed worker in Michigan named Aaron Garza never was able to file for benefits through Michigan's unemployment website although he kept on trying throughout Monday and Tuesday...
Last week, 108,000 workers filed for unemployment benefits in the state of Michigan.When Aaron Garza was dismissed this week from his job as a parts specialist at a Toyota dealership in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he joined a tidal wave of unemployed people swamping systems to help them and straining state finances to the breaking point.
On Monday, Garza went to Michigan's unemployment website and tried logging on to apply for benefits electronically. After 30 minutes, he was able to sign on, but by the time a verification code was sent to his phone 25 minutes later, he had already given up. As of Tuesday afternoon, he still hadn't been able to get through.
That is 20 times more than normal.
In Louisiana, things are even worse. If you can believe it, the number of people filing for unemployment benefits is more than 40 times higher than usual...
And in California, Governor Gavin Newsom says that a million residents of his state have filed for benefits "just since March 13"...In Louisiana alone, 71,000 people filed new unemployment applications last week, compared to the usual 1,400 or 1,500 people per week, said state labor secretary Ava Dejoie.
Louisiana has one of the highest per capita counts of coronavirus cases in the U.S. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has ordered nonessential businesses to close, limited restaurants to takeout and delivery, banned gatherings over 10 people and directed residents to remain at home.
Of course similar things are happening all over the world. Approximately one-third of the entire population of the globe is currently under some sort of a lockdown order, and that means that hundreds of millions of workers are sitting at home not working.California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the state has seen 1 million unemployment claims in less than two weeks as the coronavirus pandemic has led to businesses being shut down across the state.
"We just passed the 1 million mark, in terms of the number of claims, just since March 13," Newsom said.
Here in the United States, so many people are already absolutely sick and tired of being idle at home, but the truth is that it looks like this pandemic is just getting started.
