When Aaron Garza was dismissed this week from his job as a parts specialist at a Toyota dealership in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he joined a tidal wave of unemployed people swamping systems to help them and straining state finances to the breaking point.



On Monday, Garza went to Michigan's unemployment website and tried logging on to apply for benefits electronically. After 30 minutes, he was able to sign on, but by the time a verification code was sent to his phone 25 minutes later, he had already given up. As of Tuesday afternoon, he still hadn't been able to get through.

In Louisiana alone, 71,000 people filed new unemployment applications last week, compared to the usual 1,400 or 1,500 people per week, said state labor secretary Ava Dejoie.



Louisiana has one of the highest per capita counts of coronavirus cases in the U.S. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has ordered nonessential businesses to close, limited restaurants to takeout and delivery, banned gatherings over 10 people and directed residents to remain at home.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the state has seen 1 million unemployment claims in less than two weeks as the coronavirus pandemic has led to businesses being shut down across the state.



"We just passed the 1 million mark, in terms of the number of claims, just since March 13," Newsom said.

According to the Wall Street Journal , the largest number of new claims for unemployment benefits ever recorded in a single week prior to this year was 695,000 during the week that ended October 2nd, 1982.So that means that what we are now witnessing is completely unprecedented, asAs Bloomberg wrote earlier, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard made a shocking prediction the other day that U.S. unemployment may hit a 30% in Q2.He noted that about 67 million people work in jobs with high risks of layoffs, including sales, production and food preparation. In addition, 27 million people work in businesses that require close physical contact, such as barbers and restaurant wait staff.Considering the overlap between those two groups, Faria-e-Castro averaged them and concluded that. Add the current 5.7 million unemployed workers and divide by the 165 million people in the labor force, and heOf course, there are many caveats. About 10 million people work in education and health care, and they're less likely to be laid off because their services are needed. So by simply deducting that the peak of jobless rate falls to 10.5%. Also, the 32% scenario assumes no fiscal stimulus to help small businesses - and Congress just passed such a plan. And then there's the reality that employers may just send workers home with pay instead of laying them off.However, as Powell said on The Today Show this morning --$2 trillion bailout or not!?The details of which states are hardest hit will follow soon, but Michael Snyder has gathered significant anecdotal evidence . In recent days,For example, a newly unemployed worker innamed Aaron Garza never was able to file for benefits through Michigan's unemployment website although he kept on trying throughout Monday and Tuesday ...Last week, 108,000 workers filed for unemployment benefits in the state of Michigan.Ouch.In, things are even worse. If you can believe it, the number of people filing for unemployment benefits is more than 40 times higher than usual And in, Governor Gavin Newsom says that a million residents of his state have filed for benefits "just since March 13" ...Of course similar things are happening all over the world.Here in the United States, so many people are already absolutely sick and tired of being idle at home,