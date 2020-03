The New York Times quietly edited a headline on the coronavirus relief package that stalled in Congress Sunday, twice making adjustments that were more favorable to Democrats.All three of the headline changes, according to those who tracked the evolution, occurred in the space of about an hour.Democrats reportedly blocked the bill because it did not go far enough with regard to SNAP funding and additional emergency unemployment insurance and paid leave protections for workers. Another bill guaranteeing paid sick leave and expanding unemployment assistance had already passed earlier in the week.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled the move when she announced her intention to stop negotiations with the Senate and present her own coronavirus relief plan.