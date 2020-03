© REUTERS/Lucas Jackson



Veteran CNN reporter Dana Bash furiously backpedaled on Twitter after getting praise from conservatives - and heat from 'the Resistance' - for calling President Donald Trump's coronavirus press conference "remarkable."Bash's willingness to go against the grain earned her praise from conservatives such as actor and Fox News contributor Dean Cain, something no doubt new to the CNN journalist."I said what he did at his presser today and yesterday is the kind of leadership in tone people need," she tweeted. "It is important to say that, just as it was important to call him out on the way he largely and dangerously downplayed it until yesterday."In response to a critical tweet, Bash also gave herself a pass by saying the coronavirus spread is a "moment to be non-partisan."In the past, Bash has called Trump "abhorrent" and promoted the conspiracy theory that Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential race.