As more governments advised people to curtail their movements in an effort to limit the spread of Covid-19, it prompted panic buying sprees - with people showing distinct regional differences in their 'must have' items.Fears of being unable to get hold of the bare essentials if forced to hole up at home for weeks on end as the deadly virus sweeps the globe saw thousands rush to the supermarkets and clear whole shelves of groceries in record time. Despite widely issued guidelines on minimum 'social distancing', some were prepared to queue for long hours to make sure they got that one essential thing before heading home and closing the gate.There's been a run on buckwheat in Russia, with residents favoring a foodstuff with a helpfully long shelf-life amid uncertainty over just what kind of timeline the coronavirus has in store for us, or if supply chains of basic foodstuffs will struggle as Covid-19 tightens its grip.Those with a sweeter tooth have also been lining their larders, with maple syrup suppliers in Canada saying they've had a huge rush of orders from supermarkets - mostly in the US - due to concerns that shipping routes could be impacted several months down the line from now.While almost three-quarters of the world's maple syrup comes from Quebec, Canada, the Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers is well-stocked against any pandemic, boasting a 'strategic reserve' of about 80,000 barrels.