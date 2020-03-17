© Ívar Kristjánsson

Deep snow depth in parts of Iceland yesterday, March 11th. Thanks to Edda Hr for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/GiLtDLIK83 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) March 12, 2020

© Ívar Kristjánsson

The weather in Iceland remains turbulent this week and the Westfjords region is worst affected. There is an orange weather warning in effect and the north-easterly storm with heavy snow will continue into tomorrow. The orange warning remains in effect until 20.00 this evening.South Iceland has gentler southerly winds with scattered sleet and rain showers but plenty of sunshine in between.Northeast Iceland is expected to become windier for a time this afternoon before things calm down overnight. Tomorrow (Wednesday) should be relatively calm in all parts of Iceland.Thursday's weather forecast looks good and it should be an ideal day to enjoy some outdoor recreation before the next low pressure system moves in for the weekend.This includes the roads near Súðavík and Flateyri that are closed due to avalanche risk.Most of Route 1 is open, though Vatnsskarð in the northwest is closed and Holtavörðuheiði, also in the northwest, is very difficult to pass.