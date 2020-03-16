Society's Child
Russia to launch $4 billion anti-crisis fund to stabilize economy
RT
Mon, 16 Mar 2020 09:41 UTC
"We have developed a number of priority measures, and I think it is necessary to take a number of actions today to prevent the negative impact of coronavirus on the country's economy and people's lives," said Mishustin, who has headed the government's Coordinating Council to combat the spread of Covid-19.
The prime minister said that the government will soon launch a single hotline and an online alert system for citizens (including through social networks) to provide them with the latest information on the spread of coronavirus.
In addition, up-to-date news on the number of patients and those who have recovered will be constantly posted, Mishustin said.
According to the PM, the active preventive measures that were taken by the Russian authorities in February limited the outbreak of coronavirus in Russia. He has vowed that the state will take comprehensive measures to prevent the mass spread of the infection.
So far, the number of coronavirus infections in Russia has topped 90, with Moscow having the most cases. Russia has limited air traffic with EU countries and suspended the entry of foreigners through its borders with Poland and Norway. Railway contact with Latvia, Moldova, and Ukraine has been canceled. On Monday, the Russian government announced that the border with Belarus has also been closed.
Quote of the Day
Rarely do we find men who willingly engage in hard, solid thinking. There is an almost universal quest for easy answers and half-baked solutions. Nothing pains some people more than having to think.
Recent Comments
Unlike the EU block of nations or the US, the Russians acted early and did not sit around blaming China. Compare rates of infection. Less than one...
Pompeo displays chronic pomposity on a regular basis. Apparently he is of Italian decent, like Bolsonaro from Brazil. Highly likely descended from...
It'a all a plot by the Toilet Paper Industrial Complex - their modus operandi is to create panic to increase profits. Trust me.... Big Poop is...
The turks are useless cowards trying to play middle of the road games with east and west. One can only hope the real hardware will come out from...
I wonder what is the salary of the drivers sent to the M4 hot-zone?
Comment: Russia is not the only country resorting to massive financial injections, but it is considered to be one of the best prepared for a global recession: