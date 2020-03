© Alliance / Adobe Stock

Cheek swabs

Flossing and regular dental care

Story Source:

Journal Reference

:

Zachary M. Burcham, Nicole L. Garneau, Sarah S. Comstock, Robin M. Tucker, Rob Knight, Jessica L. Metcalf. Patterns of Oral Microbiota Diversity in Adults and Children: A Crowdsourced Population Study. Scientific Reports, 2020; 10 (1) DOI: 10.1038/s41598-020-59016-0

Most people know that good oral hygiene -- brushing, flossing, and regular dental visits -- is linked to good health. Colorado State University microbiome researchers offer fresh evidence to support that conventional wisdom, by taking a close look at invisible communities of microbes that live in every mouth.The oral microbiome - the sum total of microorganisms, including bacteria and fungi, that occupy the human mouth -- was the subject of a crowd-sourced, citizen science-driven study by Jessica Metcalf's research lab at CSU and Nicole Garneau's research team at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.For the experiments, carried out by Garneau's community science team in the Genetics of Taste Lab at the museum, a wide cross-section of museum visitors submitted to a cheek swab and answered simple questions about their demographics, lifestyles and health habits.The study underscored the need to think about oral health as strongly linked to the health of the entire body."Our study also showed that crowdsourcing and using community scientists can be a really good way to get this type of data, without having to use large, case-controlled studies," said Zach Burcham, a postdoctoral researcher and the paper's lead author. Senior author Metcalf is an associate professor in the Department of Animal Sciences and a member of CSU's Microbiome Network.Back in 2015, paper-co-author Garneau and her team trained volunteer citizen scientists to use large swabs to collect cheek cells from museum visitors - a naturally diverse population -- who consented to the study. These trained citizen scientists helped collect swabs from 366 individuals -- 181 adults and 185 youth aged 8 to 17.The original impetus for the study was to determine whether and to what extent the oral microbiome contributes to how people taste sweet things. In collecting this data, which was also reported in the paper, the researchers noted more significant data points around oral health habits.To help translate the data, Garneau turned to Metcalf's team of experts at CSU. Burcham and the microbiome scientists employed sophisticated sequencing and analysis tools to determine which microbes were present in which mouths. Sequencing for the data was performed in collaboration with scientists in Rob Knight's group at University of California San Diego. A nutrition team from Michigan State University also brought in expertise on the importance of child and maternal relationships to the data analysis."Together, we had a dream team for using community science to answer complicated questions about human health and nutrition, using state-of-the-art microbial sequencing and analysis," Garneau said.Youth microbiomes differed among males and females, and by weight."This was very interesting to me, that we were able to detect these data in such a general population, with such a variable group of people," Burcham said.Other data uncovered: The microbiomes of younger participants, mostly in the 8- to 9-year-old range, had more diversity than those of adults. However, adult microbiomes varied more widely from person to person. The researchers think this is due to the environments and diets of adults being more wide-ranging than children.They also saw that people who lived in the same household shared similar oral microbiomes.Working on the mouth study was fascinating, albeit outside Burcham's normal scope; he is usually focused on studying microbial ecology of decomposition."I think how our lives are essentially driven by our microbiomes, and affected by our microbiomes, is interesting, no matter what system we're looking at," Burcham said.The study was made possible by a Science Education Partnership Award from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, National Institutes of Health (Award #R250D021909). Materials provided by Colorado State University . Original written by Anne Manning. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.