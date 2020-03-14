Three persons were killed by lightning strikes in Sasaram as many places in Bihar witnessed showers and thunderstorm on Friday. Weathermen have claimed that the same weather is likely to continue over the next two days as well, though its intensity will gradually reduce.With regard to deaths in Sasaram, additional district magistrate of Rohtas Lakshman Prasad told TOI that three persons were killed by the lightning strike around 7am. "The process is underway for giving compensation to the family members of the deceased," Prasad said.According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Ramachela Rajwar (30), Guruchela Rajwar (55) and Rajaram Yadav of Gijuwahi village under Sasaram Mufassil police station.Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its evening bulletin that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is expected on Saturday as well. The intensity of showers is likely to reduce on Sunday as IMD has predicted showers only at isolated places in Bihar.Patna Meteorological Centre in its evening bulletin stated that light to moderate rainfall occurred at one or two places over Bihar during last 24 hours. The places which received significant rainfall included Gopalganj (23.4mm), Vaishali (17.4mm), Mashrakh in Saran district (15.4mm), Kesaria in East Champaran (11mm), Siwan (11mm), Chakia (10.4mm) and Patahi (8.7mm) in East Champaran.The bulletin further stated that rainfall with thunderstorm is expected at a few places in the state on Saturday and one or two places on Sunday. Dry weather is expected to prevail Monday onwards.The prevailing inclement weather has been attributed to a cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh along with an east-west trough line.