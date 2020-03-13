Especially in the nearby towns of Yabrud and Bloudan, north of Damascus, there were roadblocks and landslides due to the continuous rainfall that began to diminish in the night hours of this Friday.
Thunderstorms with heavy rain and flooding in Damascus, Syria this morning, March 13th. Thanks to Aghyad Al Sharif for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/oi6GPAZ0px— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) March 13, 2020
Technical brigades were mobilized to move the obstacles and to repair drinking water, electricity and telephone networks, which began to be rehabilitated immediately, according to the authorities.
The National Meteorological Department announced that the situation will continue until Thursday of next week, with temperatures reaching one degree above zero, something out of the ordinary for this time of year.