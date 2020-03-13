FLOODS
Torrential rains in the last 24 hours caused heavy flooding and road closures in the Syrian capital and nearby areas on Friday, with no reported casualties and some material damage.

Especially in the nearby towns of Yabrud and Bloudan, north of Damascus, there were roadblocks and landslides due to the continuous rainfall that began to diminish in the night hours of this Friday.


Technical brigades were mobilized to move the obstacles and to repair drinking water, electricity and telephone networks, which began to be rehabilitated immediately, according to the authorities.

The National Meteorological Department announced that the situation will continue until Thursday of next week, with temperatures reaching one degree above zero, something out of the ordinary for this time of year.