Disappearing Beaches
© Fox News
Half of world’s beaches will disappear by 2100 because of climate change, experts say
They also disappeared in 1987.

Where's the Beach?
© Time Magazine
America's Vanishing Coastline

Southern California beaches disappear every winter, and come back every summer.
Disappearing Beaches
© Jacobs School of Engineering
Coastal bluffs provide more sand to California beaches than previously believed
If climate experts knew anything about science, they would know that beach sand is largely formed by erosion of rocks, and that beaches follow sea level, which has risen 400 feet in the last 20,000 years.

Cloastal Bluffs
© Jacob School of Engineering
And if journalists were actual journalists, they would talk to geologists about geology, instead of climate modelers - who live in a make-believe world.