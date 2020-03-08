© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst 30

Joe Biden warned supporters about "Bernie brothers" running an "increasingly negative campaign" and that a "bloodbath" between the two candidates, as Tulsi gets lost in the shuffle, will only help re-elect Donald Trump.The fight between Biden and Sanders for the Democrat Party's presidential nomination is intensifying as the two candidates campaign in the midwest this weekend ahead of primary votes in states like Michigan and Missouri in the coming days.Speaking to donors in Bethesda, Maryland, Biden seemed to call for a positive battle between him and Sanders, but he also managed to get in some digs on the Vermont senator and his supporters.Following his victory in South Carolina, Biden has become the frontrunner for mainstream Democrats, with former rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropping out of the race and endorsing him. Biden seemed to suggest at a campaign rally in Missouri that an endorsement from Senator Kamala Harris is also happening, though she has made no official announcement."We believe in democracy, one person one vote, not billionaires spending hundreds of millions of dollars," Sanders told supporters at a rally in Michigan on Saturday.