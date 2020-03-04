Earth Changes
Residents horrified as wildfire consumes all around them in nightmarish scenes in Argentina
RT
Wed, 04 Mar 2020 12:51 UTC
At least 90 firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish the flames before the outbreak can spread any further. Firefighting planes, helicopters, along with numerous fire engines and tankers have been scrambled to help battle the blaze, which is spreading rapidly across the dry grasslands in the area. An eyewitness video shows the nightmare unfolding.
High temperatures in recent days rendered conditions perfect for such a bushfire to break out and the nearby highway Route 259 was closed temporarily as flames encroached on that main transport artery.
"The forecast is unfavorable: very hot and windy, but luckily there are resources to fight the fire," Daniel Hollman, secretary of the environment in Esquel said. Hollman added that "a tragedy was avoided" thanks to the quick-thinking of local authorities who'd recognized the danger quickly.
Entire communities have been evacuated as a precaution, including some 20 families from the Ceferino neighborhood, which is closest to the fire. Miraculously, though, no injuries or fatalities have yet been reported.
According to local media reports, the fire may have broken out after an electrical transformer exploded; this has yet to be confirmed by officials.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Residents horrified as wildfire consumes all around them in nightmarish scenes in Argentina
- Marianne Williamson says former candidates endorsing Biden was a 'coup', 'result of a strategized, orchestrated plan'
- Credit meltdown coming, gold & silver a safe haven against inflation
- Why are stocks crashing?
- DNC scrambles to change debate threshold after Gabbard qualifies
- 4 metres (13 feet) of snow in 3 weeks at Glencoe Mountain Resort in Scotland
- Massive sinkhole opens up in Toms River, New Jersey
- Elderly woman dies in vicious dog attack in Kerala, India
- Iran nearly triples stockpile of enriched uranium - UN
- Best of the Web: DNC elites will stop Sanders winning Democratic nomination because, unlike Trump, he represents DIRECT THREAT to their status and livelihood
- At least 18 people killed by floods and landslides after 11 inches of rain in 12 hours in São Paulo state, Brazil
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: 'Elites should choose president', quietly edits headline after public outrage
- Putin's constitutional changes: Proposals include minimum living wage, ban on same-sex marriage & special place for God
- 299 Syrian soldiers "neutralized" in retaliation for 1 dead Turkish soldier in Idlib - Turkish Defence Ministry
- Historic Taliban deal unraveling after US uses conflicting wording on agreements affecting two key issues
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Dust cyclone - 100 year rain records - Beets beaten down
- Wettest February in Ireland since records began in 1850
- Leading scientists agree: Current limits on saturated fats no longer justified
- The hidden risks of pesticides
- There's no evidence full-fat dairy is bad for kids, study says
- DNC scrambles to change debate threshold after Gabbard qualifies
- Iran nearly triples stockpile of enriched uranium - UN
- Best of the Web: DNC elites will stop Sanders winning Democratic nomination because, unlike Trump, he represents DIRECT THREAT to their status and livelihood
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: 'Elites should choose president', quietly edits headline after public outrage
- Putin's constitutional changes: Proposals include minimum living wage, ban on same-sex marriage & special place for God
- 299 Syrian soldiers "neutralized" in retaliation for 1 dead Turkish soldier in Idlib - Turkish Defence Ministry
- Historic Taliban deal unraveling after US uses conflicting wording on agreements affecting two key issues
- Libyan Peoples Army (LNA) Controls 99% of Libya
- The Turkish Sultan: Lessons on how Turks fight and taxi their proxy jihadi gangs to the front lines against Syria
- Russia 'strongly rejects' UN Commission allegations of war crimes in Syria, slams inquiry as 'one-sided'
- Ukrainian court orders investigation, may toss wrench into Joe Biden's 2020 election plans
- Some emerging truths about Ukraine and the crash of MH17 that was pinned on Russia
- Nunes warns if GOP take the House, subpoenas are locked and loaded for FBI, DOJ figures
- Weaponizing one crisis after another
- Donna doth protest too much? Brazile tells GOP chair to 'go to hell' for saying DNC would 'rig' convention against Sanders
- EU's payment channel for bypassing Iran sanctions registers zero transactions - Iranian ambassador
- Netanyahu claims victory in election, but remains shy of needed majority
- Afghan peace deal puts politics ahead of process as Trump takes credit for ending US' longest conflict
- Escalation in Idlib: Turkey confirms it downed Syrian fighter jet
- Putin on Russia's foreign agents law: 'Register and keep working, it discourages meddling, infringes no one'
- Marianne Williamson says former candidates endorsing Biden was a 'coup', 'result of a strategized, orchestrated plan'
- Credit meltdown coming, gold & silver a safe haven against inflation
- Why are stocks crashing?
- Indian gang rape & murder convicts get yet another execution delay, triggering rage on social media
- Israelis choose a rightwing government - over rightwing-lite government
- Best of the Web: Why I'm voting for Tulsi in Virginia
- MSNBC's Chris Matthews quits live on air as Twitter swirls with theories
- Body of woman who ran dog shelter in Egypt found partially eaten
- Head of Iran's emergency medical services is latest official to catch the coronavirus
- Austria won't take in migrants storming Turkish-Greek border - interior minister
- Best of the Web: 'May God bless them': Putin says anti-government activists free to protest... so long as they obey laws
- Crime-alert app Citizen redeploys controversial feature that critics say encourages irresponsible vigilantism
- Greek coastguards caught on film beating dinghy full of migrants & opening fire into the water off coast of Turkey
- Conservative advocacy group says Syracuse University admin blocked public from attending Sean Spicer lecture
- 'Morally and politically bankrupt' UK voting system excludes millions - report
- Polish court orders investigation into demolition of Soviet cemetery, hundreds of memorials destroyed since 1997
- Former security guard holds 30 people hostage in Manila mall, 1 injured, he later surrenders
- Vast majority of UK doctors warn NHS woefully unprepared for outbreak of coronavirus
- All of a sudden, people all over America are prepping like crazy
- Wuhan closes one hospital built to respond to coronavirus amid steep drop in cases
- Rare 15th-century bust discovered in England
- Megiddo: The archaeology of Armageddon - No sign of King Solomon
- The Waco siege: What happened when the Feds laid siege to the Branch Davidian compound
- Amazing Ancient Cave Dwellings of Armenia
- Thousands of Denisovan tools reveal skilled Stone Age technologies
- Laser tech reveals secrets of 100km Maya road
- Farming gave us salmonella, ancient DNA suggests
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Zarathustra Returns! What We Can Learn From The Persian Prophet
- Unknown Iron Age kingdom discovered under mound in central Turkey
- Giant armadillo fossils discovered in dried-up riverbed
- Humans survived largest known volcanic eruption
- Drone finds lost tomb with 72 ancient skeletons from extinct Canary Islands civilization
- Study: When humans stop hunting and gathering, bones get weak
- Syria's 'lost province': The Hatay question returns
- Mythical founder Romulus tomb rediscovered beneath the Forum in Rome
- Fossils discovered in the Sahara reveal catfish and tilapia swam in rivers 12,000 years ago
- 28,500 year old fossil site supports date for dog domestication during Ice Age
- Solzhenitsyn and Suvorov: Is reading the "anti-Russian traitors" a good or bad idea?
- Stone Age hunter-gatherers' diet may have been full of heavy-metals, and during a time of sea level rise
- Earliest interbreeding event between ancient human populations discovered
- Black hole photobombs asteroid Bennu
- New study shows egg stem cells do not exist
- Length of pregnancy alters the child's DNA says study
- Altitude's effects on breathing due to genetics says researchers
- Hemp is the new plastic: 3 companies that ditched regular plastic for hemp plastic
- Hemolithin: Extraterrestrial protein discovered in meteorite for the first time
- Volcanic lightning and what we can learn from the 2018 Anak Krakatau eruption
- SpaceX's Starship SN1 prototype blows up during pressure test on its Texas pad
- Pioneering Australian technology holds promise of unlimited, clean and safe energy
- Scientists finally confirm a 50-year-old mechanical theory
- How plants have been using humans
- Physicists accidentally discover new way to manipulate electric charge, promising monumental changes in technology
- Best of the Web: Asteroid invasion: Since three years ago, Earth has had an additional moon! - UPDATE
- Believing misconceptions and misinformation surrounding energy solutions could be rather costly
- Meet 'Hector the Convector': The worlds most consistent thunderstorm
- Biggest explosion since the Big Bang discovered
- In episode 3 of Secrets of the Cell, Michael Behe tests "the power of evolution"
- Behe and Swamidass debate evolution and intelligent design at Texas A&M
- Sunspots may cause mass whale strandings, new study suggests
- New experiment with human stem cells ends up rapidly curing diabetes in mice
- Residents horrified as wildfire consumes all around them in nightmarish scenes in Argentina
- 4 metres (13 feet) of snow in 3 weeks at Glencoe Mountain Resort in Scotland
- Massive sinkhole opens up in Toms River, New Jersey
- Elderly woman dies in vicious dog attack in Kerala, India
- At least 18 people killed by floods and landslides after 11 inches of rain in 12 hours in São Paulo state, Brazil
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Dust cyclone - 100 year rain records - Beets beaten down
- Wettest February in Ireland since records began in 1850
- Indonesia's most active volcano, Mt. Merapi, spews massive ash cloud 6,000m into the air
- Exclusion zone & aviation ALERT triggered as Indonesia's most active volcano violently erupts
- Up to 17 inches of new snow for Tahoe ski resorts over weekend
- Best of the Web: 8 dead, hundreds of buildings destroyed as monster tornadoes tear through Nashville, Tennessee - UPDATE: Death toll increases to 22
- Mass death of about 50 white-throated laughingthrushes in Uttarakhand, India
- More than 1,000 dead birds found in Sikeston, Missouri
- 2 dead and 17,000 affected by floods and landslides in Honduras
- Mystery surrounds thousands of dead fish washed up in Spain's Fuengirola
- At least 648 vultures found dead in Guinea-Bissau
- Heavy rain triggers deadly flooding and landslides in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
- Russia's highest volcano, Klyuchevskoy erupts sends ash 20,000 feet into the air
- Perth, Australia breaks record with 5 consecutive days of summer thunderstorms
- Best of the Web: Comets, volcanic eruptions and 10 FEET of rainfall: 1861-1862, California's most devastating winter
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio
- Bright meteor fireball widely reported over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Spectacular daytime meteor fireball explodes over Croatia and Slovenia - Shockwave sets off earthquake detectors
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over Aberdeen, Scotland
- Best of the Web: Eerie green meteor fireball turns night into day over Tucson, Arizona
- Two meteor fireballs sighted across the skies of Spain's Andalucia - 3 in 4 days
- Bright meteor filmed over Andalusia, Spain
- A falling meteor fireball caught on camera in Russia's Karelia
- Bolide lights up night sky over Dominican Republic
- Huge meteor fireball filmed exploding over Alberta ski resort - 2nd for the province in 10 days
- Videos show meteor fireball exploding over central Mexico
- Meteor fireball captured on camera over eastern England
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Video shows meteor fireball exploding over Northern England
- Another breathtaking meteor fireball event, this time over Russia's Urals
- Spectacular meteor fireball over Southern California was small asteroid or comet fragment, NOT space debris re-entry
- Large meteor fireball explodes over Andalusia, Spain - Meteorites possible
- Meteor fireball caught on camera exploding over the sky of Lebanon
- Leading scientists agree: Current limits on saturated fats no longer justified
- The hidden risks of pesticides
- There's no evidence full-fat dairy is bad for kids, study says
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Meat and Mood - Does Red Meat Consumption Really Lead to Depression?
- Three intravenous vitamin C research studies approved for treating COVID-19
- Minnesota mother fights for bill to allow son with seizures to receive CBD oil at school
- SOTT Focus: Why The Only Thing Influenza May Kill is Germ Theory (Corona Virus-Related)
- Is the coronavirus outbreak a hoax?
- Obesity similar to premature aging say scientists
- First known case of person who urinates alcohol discovered
- The Great Placebo scandal
- Rep. Heidi Sampson: Yes, Big Pharma pulls the strings
- Cut thru myths to see facts about COVID-19
- Best of the Web: 2020: The year the vaccine pendulum swings?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Keto for Type II Diabetes: Dangerous or Miraculous?
- Even after FDA approval 1 in 3 drugs have safety issues
- Vegan foods are ruining the planet
- Apocalypse Now! Insects, pesticide and a public health crisis
- Israeli tested negative on cruise ship tests positive on return home, 11 nationals now in 14 day quarantine
- Georgia Ede: Brainwashed — The mainstreaming of nutritional mythology
- Schools across US find more success with yoga, mindfulness classes than detention, punishment
- Study shows learning difficulties due to poor connectivity, not specific brain regions
- Liberals and conservatives feel moral outrage in different parts of the body — but there's also a lot of overlap
- Study shows women who are surrounded by plants are happier and live longer
- Stress in small children separated from their parents may alter genes
- My three-year-old should not know about 'stress'
- It was me, I did it: Why no one takes accountability anymore
- The Theory of Positive Disintegration 101: On Becoming Your Authentic Self
- Meditation changes the function and structure of the brain in a positive way
- Why mushroom-picking is the best form of mindfulness
- New research seeks to identify location of brain consciousness
- Help a Darwinist tell the difference between boys and girls
- In the "Mathematical Glory" of the Universe, Physicist Discovered the "Truly Divine"
- For 'bioethicists', protecting children from dangerous decisions is 'neglectful' parenting
- Philosopher and researcher Teilhard de Chardin and the incomplete nature of evolutionary theory
- Would you stand up to an oppressive regime or would you conform? Here's the science
- The American life is killing you
- Babies are willing to give up food, showing altruism begins in infancy, study says
- The precise meaning of emotion words is different around the world
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wake Up! Gurdjieff on Sleep, Knowledge and Politics
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Oopsies: Drug dealer loses codes for €53.6m bitcoin accounts
- Russians declare election too chaotic for them to successfully interfere
- US Intelligence sources reveal that ALL presidential candidates are Russian agents...except Pete Buttigieg
- Trump retweets epic Bollywood movie edit of his upcoming trip to India
- Mysterious 'PUTIN' group unleashes flock of MAGA-hatted pigeons in Las Vegas to protest Dem debate
- Man stumbles upon baby bears 'dancing' in forest, thinks he's imagining things
- Florida man upset because dialysis center won't allow life-sized Trump cutout as emotional support
- CNN offers Jussie Smollett job after showcasing ability to fabricate news story out of thin air
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack
- Wild weather has thousands of Brits set to either lose or gain a trampoline
- Iconic Statue of Liberty last seen walking back to France
- Airport employees don bear costume to scare loitering langur monkeys away from runways in India
- Southern Poverty Law Center adds itself to list of hate groups: 'An organization with a clear history of rank intolerance'
- Assad is destroying the last seedlings of democracy in Idlib!
- Surprise candidate Hiltasha Clintonov declared winner of Iowa caucuses
- Groundhog sees Jungian shadow, predicts everlasting winter of the soul
- Dems who ran sham impeachment hearings horrified at Republicans running sham impeachment trial
- Swing low, sweet irony: Brexiteers couldn't burn EU flag due to European fireproofing standards
- Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
- People believe the coronavirus and Corona beer are related, Google trends show
Defending the homeland against terrorism
Quote of the Day
Most ignorance is vincible ignorance. We don't know because we don't want to know.
- Aldous Huxley
Recent Comments
Tom me too!!!!! <3 His name was Wild Windee West... brought me 5... lined them up... kept the organ meats for his last bites. It really was out...
Edgar Cayce, the Sleeping Prophet, said that Russia would lead the way to our future. Here's to them!
Most of these amendments would serve as socio-political safeguards against the liberal minority that exists in Russia, usually headquartered in...
All this talk of SPAM has sent me back a few decades, to a more peaceful time. A time of serious reflection on life and the world around us [Link]
AmeriKa for AmeriKants is what we've been for decads.