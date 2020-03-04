© Toms River Police Department



A massive sinkhole opened on Windsor Avenue Monday, shutting down the roadway, police said.Windsor Avenue between League Road and Garfield Avenue will be closed "around the clock" while utility crews conduct repairs, Toms River police said in a Facebook post.No one was injured as a result of the road collapse, police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said.Police said the Toms River Municipal Utilities Authority and Suez Water are working on the repairs. The road is expected to be closed for about 10 days, but the timeline may change as the work progresses, Messina said.Police urged motorists to avoid the area.