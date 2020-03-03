© Subhadra Devi



Around 50 white-throated laughingthrush birds died mysteriously in the forests of Berinag sub-division of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand.Berinag forest range officer Manoj Sanwal confirmed the mass death,"There are two possibilities behind the death of the birds in such large numbers. Either the group ate pesticide smeared food thrown about by people in the forest or they died of some infectious disease," said well known bird watcher and nature lover of the area Ram Narayan.Ram Narayan resides in Sarmoli village of Munsiyari sub division.White-throated laughingthrushes are local species of sub Himalayan hill tracts and are mostly seen in groups of 50 to 100.Source: PTI