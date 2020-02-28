© Reuters / Francis Mascarenhas

We have alerted the international community many times about India's aggressive designs not only towards Pakistan but towards other countries in the region as well.

Islamabad has voiced concern over a recent multi-billion dollar weapons deal signed between Washington and New Delhi, insisting its nuclear-armed rival is upsetting stability in southern Asia.On the heels of the $3 billion exchange inked last week - which will see India purchase 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters from US arms giant Lockheed Martin - Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the move was alarming and revealed New Delhi's hostile intent toward Islamabad.The helicopter deal was signed during US President Donald Trump's first state visit to India last week, with the US leader boasting that the two countries would soon become "premier defense partners." He also noted that additional negotiations were in the works to sell New Delhi US-made drones and anti-aircraft systems.