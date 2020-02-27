Two boys were struck and killed by lightning in Hwange while collecting wild fruits.Matabeleland North acting police spokesperson Sergeant Namatirai Mashona confirmed the incident which occurred in Kamativi, Gale 4 village, under Chief Pashu on Monday at about 3PM.She identified the deceased as Ponoza Muleya (8) and Shibbo Muleya (4).Sgt Mashona said the two were with another juvenile, Vigilant Muleya (6), who was also struck but only sustained minor injuries.