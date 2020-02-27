Two families in Shurugwi were left homeless, while 20 cattle were killed by lightning on Sunday in the Dorset Resettlement area.Councillor for the area, Aaron Ndlovu, confirmed the incident.Clr Ndlovu said he had since approached the District Development Coordinator for Shurugwi seeking assistance."We have a sad situation here in Dorset where two families were left in the open after their homesteads were torched by lightning following a violent thunderstorm on Sunday."Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, but we have said the District Civil Protection Unit should assist them with temporary shelter as they start to reconstruct the destroyed homes," he said.Shurugwi District Development Coordinator Mr Langton Mpeta was not available for comment yesterday.Mr Chimanyiwa said he has approached Antelope Park Game Reserve on the outskirts of Gweru, so they could buy the carcases."At Antelope Park, they have lions and they said they can take the carcases, but at a give-away price to feed their lions, they are organising transport to come and pick the carcases," he said.