meteor scotland
A number of people have reported seeing what they believe to be a meteor over the north-east.

According to the Aberdeen Astronomical Society "a bright light" was seen in the sky above the Bucksburn area shortly before 6am this morning.

A number of other witnesses, including people from Ellon, Montrose and even Northumberland reported seeing the object.

One eyewitness told the page how they had seen a "single stream that broke up to numerous little flares".