© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pete Buttigieg:

Joe Biden:

Mike Bloomberg:

Bernie Sanders:

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

Within the Democratic primary is the real contest of 2020: who can convince voters they're most like former president Barack Obama, whom nostalgic alchemy has transformed into the closest thing the US has to a political saint?With the party convulsed by an outbreak of Trump Derangement Syndrome that shows no signs of subsiding, even those constituents who had become disillusioned with Obama by the time he left in 2016 would gladly welcome him back into the White House - and their hearts. But how well are the current crop of candidates actually doing in convincing voters they're the second coming of Saint Barack?Buttigieg may be white, but his young age, slight political background, and Midwest launching pad give an Obama-esque tenor to his campaign. Becoming the first openly gay US president would be as significant an achievement as Obama breaking the race barrier, and his minority status has allowed him to position himself as an underdog even when he's pulling down massive donations from hedge funders and billionaire philanthropists However, Obama's Wall Street minders - including the Citigroup executive who picked most of his cabinet - aren't what typically comes to mind in the worshipful Democratic voter when they think of their hero, so this similarity is more of a hindrance than a help to "Wall Street Pete." Still, it does make him and Obama two peas in a pod.. One-point penalty for plagiarism, but a few more sessions with the "black dialogue coach" and he should be able to get a perfect score!Biden, of course, was Obama's vice president for eight years, and should logically be able to stake a claim whatever piece of the Obama legacy he desires. But Obama has conspicuously avoided endorsing his former running mate, and Biden's constant name-dropping of his former boss can reek of desperation, as when he retweeted an old photo of matching friendship bracelets from 2016.Biden has ferociously defended Obama's record from incoming facts, and loyalty has to count for something. As he has declined in the polls, Biden has only intensified his pandering to Obama fans, suggesting last month he'd name Michelle Obama as his vice president and appoint Barack to the Supreme Court. Still, Obama's communication abilities were his primary selling point. It's a testament to his oratorical skills that after eight years of unfulfilled promises, endless war, and economic stagnation, so many Democratic voters still love the man. Biden has none of that charisma., on the off-chance his campaign is working on a time machine that will actually catapult America back into 2008 on Inauguration Day.Bloomberg may have been openly critical of Obama while the latter was president, but that hasn't stopped him from making a concerted effort to present himself as the recipient of the Nostalgia President's endorsement in 2020.While the somewhat dishonest pandering has been mocked , it seems to be working - or at least, social media is full of secondhand reports that it's working, including one from former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe himself. Obama, notably, has not publicly said he is _not_ supporting Bloomberg. Plausible deniability, engage!The other candidates, threatened by Bloomberg's bottomless pockets, have gone on the attack, not to criticize Bloomberg's record - which has plenty to criticize, what with the mayor turning New York into a police state and presiding over an 83 percent rise in homelessness - but to debunk his efforts to link himself with Obama. Priorities!. Obama didn't do much for black people, either.Sanders has shied away from attempting to channel Obama, whether because his platform is considerably further left than the former president's or because he realizes how ridiculous it would look for the septuagenarian Vermont Jew to adopt a black patois for pandering purposes.While Biden accused Sanders earlier this week of having plotted a 2012 primary run against Obama, claiming then-Senate majority leader Harry Reid had to intervene to prevent this unspeakable catastrophe, Reid has denied this occurred.Sanders has largely refrained from criticizing the former president, instead applauding his restraint in staying out of the nominating contest.For Castro.Trump-traumatized Democrats shouldn't feel too bad that his successor hasn't materialized, though. While they may cling to the Obama years in the hope of waking up from what they've convinced themselves is an orange nightmare, in reality, Obama brought very little change to go with his hope. Between presiding over the bank bailout and turning two unwinnable wars into seven, his record isn't something a political candidate would normally reach for when looking to armor themselves against criticism. But nostalgia is a hell of a drug, and with some Democrats even looking to draft Michelle Obama, it's not leaving the party any time soon.