Five suns in China
© Via Twitter@Beautiful China
People are aware of the natural phenomenon that makes it look like there are three suns in the sky. But people in inner Mongolia, China, woke up to five suns.

A video shared by a page called Beautiful China on Twitter, showing five suns in the sky is going viral.

'What a spectacular wonder! Five suns are seen shining in the sky in N China's Inner Mongolia," the video shared by People's Daily, China was captioned.


It is called a sundog (mock sun) phenomenon. This optical phenomenon occurs when there is a large number of hexagonal ice crystals floating in the sky, refracting the rays, and creating a virtual image on either side of the sun.

Earlier this year, during the annular solar eclipse another rare phenomenon was captured. While there were places where the sun was setting there were also places where the sun was just about to rise -- like the Persian Gulf at the city of Al Wakrah in Qatar -- and a photographer managed to capture one of the most picturesque eclipses through his lenses.

The sun was rising as the eclipse was winding down. The first image looked like the horns of a devil, and the red colour of the sun made the whole thing look perfectly devious.
Horns in sunrise
© Elias Chasiotisv
The 'devil horns' eclipse of 2019.
As the sun rose the crescent shape became more prominent. The sun hazed into the horizon due to the occurrence of Fata Morgana -- shifting rays of light due to presence of warm and cool air. This occurrence is often seen in deserts or seas.

The ominous sun paired right truly made the whole scene picture perfect. Nature is indeed mysterious and full of interesting phenomena.