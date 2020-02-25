vehicles submerged in water at a garage in Biwi Township and Corporate Mall in Lilongwe
© NationOnline
Vehicles submerged in water at a garage in Lilongwe
Parts of Central Region in Malawi have seen heavy rain over the last few days, with flash flooding reported in the capital, Lilongwe, on 24 February.

Streets of the capital were flooded up to 1.5 metres deep, causing severe traffic disruption. The severe weather also caused major damage to a newly built hospital in the city.

Police in Malawi report that 3 people died in the Lilongwe River in the Kawale area of the city on 22 February.

Meanwhile Malawai News Agency (MANA) reports that one person has died after heavy rain caused the wall of a house to collapse in Mchinji on 21 February. District officials have urged residents to move to higher ground as the threat of flooding increases.


