Lilongwe this evening pic.twitter.com/4oFZULHGIu — David Kalenzi (@kalenzidavid) February 24, 2020

Social Media

#HappeningNow There is heavy downpour in some parts of Lilongwe.



This is flooding at The Road Traffic Offices pic.twitter.com/lvAGjcoSj6 — Times 360 Malawi (@bnltimes) February 24, 2020

NEWS UPDATE: Heavy rains have once again exposed poor drainage system in Lilongwe. The pictures show vehicles submerged in water at a garage in Biwi Township and Corporate Mall in Lilongwe as the rains continue. #NationOnline pic.twitter.com/k1LyG3HbIS — NationOnline (@NationOnlineMw) February 24, 2020

Lilongwe shame,, hope ur property is safe my #lilongwe friends pic.twitter.com/VM4YNXpscE — Duke of Nyika Republic 🇲🇼 (@Hopemalopa) February 24, 2020

Parts of Central Region in Malawi have seen heavy rain over the last few days, with flash flooding reported in the capital, Lilongwe, on 24 February.causing severe traffic disruption. The severe weather also caused major damage to a newly built hospital in the city.Police in Malawi report that 3 people died in the Lilongwe River in the Kawale area of the city on 22 February.Meanwhile Malawai News Agency (MANA) reports that one person has died after heavy rain caused the wall of a house to collapse in Mchinji on 21 February. District officials have urged residents to move to higher ground as the threat of flooding increases.