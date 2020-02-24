© Johan Nilsson/TT



Halmstad in south-western Sweden has called for national aid as flood warnings rise to the highest level possible.A total of 15,000 sand bags and 1,500 metres of barriers were being sent to the Halland region by Sweden's Civil Contingencies Agency on Monday, as the region braced itself for rising water levels."More rain is expected on Tuesday and we want to be prepared," Johan Wallin of the Halmstad fire and rescue services told local newspaper Hallandsposten.The rain, water levels and wind have also had consequences for trains in southern parts of Sweden. Several trains were cancelled on Sunday, but all trains are said to be running again on Monday.