U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected reported assertions by U.S. intelligence officials that Russia was interfering in the 2020 presidential election in a bid to help his reelection campaign. In a post on Twitter on February 21,The New York Times, The Washington Post, and AP separately reported on February 20 thatThey cited two officials familiar with the briefing who asked for anonymity.The Times said the briefing angered Trump, who said Democrats would use the information against him.The Kremlin on February 21 denied that Russia was interfering in the 2020 election campaign. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on February 21 that the warnings made by U.S. intelligence officials were false.Peskov said. "They certainly have nothing to do with the truth."The U.S. intelligence community concluded that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election through social-media campaigns and the hacking of e-mail accounts of leading Democrats in order to boost Trump's campaign and undermine his Democratic rival, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.Trump has called the conclusions a "hoax." He has also vehemently denied suggestions that his team worked together with Russian figures during the election. Russia has denied it interfered in the 2016 vote.The Times reported that, during the recent congressional briefing in Washington, Trump's allies challenged the intelligence warnings and said the president had been tough on Russia.