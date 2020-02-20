2-3 metres of snow

A heavy winter storm has left around 50 people trapped at a mountain pass in Norway.The travellers are inside and safe but need to wait for the weather to calm down and the roads to be cleared.Haukelifjell is a mountain area and a mountain pass in South Norway. The area is located in Vinje municipality in the county of Hordaland.European route E134 over Haukelifjell is the most important transport-link between Haugesund and Oslo.