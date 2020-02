© Reuters / Blair Gable

We can drink directly out of the river, it's so pure. There's not many places in the world like that anymore.

we know from experience all around the world that pipes leak, they break,"

Indigenous people have been waiting for that for a century. This isn't the first government that's promised all kinds of things and then nothing changes.

Danielle Ryan is an Irish freelance writer based in Dublin. Her work has appeared in Salon, The Nation, Rethinking Russia, teleSUR, RBTH, The Calvert Journal and others. Follow her on Twitter @DanielleRyanJ

With Canada paralyzed by anti-pipeline blockades that shut railways and crippled traffic, Justin Trudeau canceled a Caribbean trip to manage the crisis — but indigenous people opposing the project have little reason to trust him.When he was first elected five years ago, Trudeau convinced liberal voters that he was an environmentalist and that concern for the natural environment would be a cornerstone of his administration. He gave heartfelt speeches on climate change and cutting carbon emissions. He pledged to phase out federal fossil fuel subsidies. He promised to end the "inaction" of the previous government on environmental protection and leave younger generations with an "even more beautiful, sustainable, and prosperous" country than exists now. He also committed to reconciliation with First Nations people.Since then, his government declared a "climate emergency" — and he has even marched alongside teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. Yet, Trudeau has also approved new oil and gas pipelines, all but abandoned the promise to end fossil fuel subsidies, ignored indigenous fears over the destruction of their native lands and essentially sold out to corporate interests over environmental protection.The recent anti-pipeline blockades and demonstrations have sprung up in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who are fighting against the construction of the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink —"Indigenous people in Canada have never been able to believe any politicians and so I'm not surprised...it doesn't surprise me at all thatJennifer Wickham, a member of the Gitdumden clan told RT.While local Band Councils have given their approval for the project,The chiefs have taken several different legal actions against the pipeline, which will carry fracked gas through critical and "pristine" indigenous headwaters, but none have been successful —Protesters are also concerned that the company will use a pipe big enough to carry bitumen — heavier oil which can be diluted with LNG to be transported more easily through pipelines. Coastal GasLink has said it will not convert the pipeline for bitumen "without the consent" of First Nations people, indicating that this conversion is likely planned for some point in the future.Proposed alternative (and more expensive) routes for the pipeline would have taken it nearer to more populated residential areas, where naturally, people don't want a pipeline running through their backyard. "So they chose instead to put it through our backyard with our salmon spawning river and our pristine drinking water," Wickham said.Gordon Christie, director of the Indigenous Legal Studies Program at the University of British Columbia told RT."The Wet'suwet'en could probably show that they have title over the land that's in dispute, but it would take them years in court and millions of dollars to do so," he said. By the time they had finished, the pipeline would have been long-done. Ultimately, Christie said, First Nations people are still waiting for Trudeau's talk to turn into action.With his jaunt to the Caribbean on hold (he was traveling to seek support on Canada's bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council), Trudeau held emergency meetings with his cabinet. On Tuesday, he said he wants a quick and peaceful solution to the crisis, but didn't offer ideas on how that might come about.Meanwhile, Conservative Party leader and pro-pipeline Andrew Scheer called on police to end the blockades, and accused "anti-energy activists" of holding the Canadian economy hostage. Trudeau shot back to say that Canada is not a country "where politicians get to tell the police what to do in operational matters." Is that as far as he is willing to go?Ultimately, environmentalists and indigenous people see only one solution:Trudeau has been in power since 2015. If he was going to emerge as a sincere defender of the environment and trustworthy advocate of First Nations' rights, it probably would have happened by now.