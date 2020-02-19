© Getty Images / Carsten Koall



When a Chechen exile was shot dead in a Berlin park last summer it strained relations between Germany and Russia. A new report suggests his alleged killer may have been trained by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).The joint investigation from Germany's Der Spiegel magazine, the US-government funded Bellingcat website and Russian outlet The Insider claims to have obtained the phone records of "Vadim Krasikov," which they say is the real identity of Vadim Sokolov, the man German police accuse of carrying out the murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili.The team's research also asserts that Krasnikov/Sokolov. They say one of his regular contacts was Eduard Bendersky, said to be "chairman of the Vympel Charitable Fund For Former FSB Spetsnaz (Special Forces) Officers."From February to August 2019, the group alleges the two men spoke on the phone at least 20 times, with the frequency increasing as time passed. Bendersky told The Insider he didn't know Krasikov/Sokolov.Khangoshvili was killed in the German capital's Kleiner Tiergarten Park last August, while traveling back from a mosque. Soon after, police detained the suspect, who holds a passport under the name of Vadim Sokolov.Berlin's Foreign Ministry believes Russia hasn't fully cooperated with the investigation of Khangoshvili murder. It expelled two Russian diplomats in December. Moscow retaliated by kicking out a pair of German embassy staff. President Vladimir Putin denied the involvement of Russian special services in the murder, and claimed that Khangoshvili was involved in fighting in the Caucasus on the side of terrorist forces.Putin's first point referred to a June 2004 attack on Russian security forces in Ingushetia and Dagestan, in which 98 military personnel were killed. His second reference was likely to the 2010 Moscow metro bombings when 40 lives were lost, with over 100 people injured. No specific evidence was presented.