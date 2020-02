The Democrat-controlled government of Virginia rejected Gov. Ralph Northam's ban on assault weapons Monday, with the State Senate punting the vote to 2021.Rather than pass the bill, a Senate committee voted to shelve the legislation and let the state crime commission investigate the issue, according to the Associated Press . The bill is one of eight in Northam's gun control package, which has caused massive protests in the state. The legislation would have banned the sale of "assault-style" weapons, such as the AR-15, as well as magazines with a capacity of more than 12 rounds. Democrats gained majorities in both the state Senate and Assembly in 2018, in addition to the governorship.NRA spokeswoman Catherine Mortensen said in a statement. "We thank the senators on the judiciary committee for listening to their constituents and delivering a bi-partisan defeat of an egregious gun ban that would have criminalized law-abiding gun owners."Roughly 6,000 followed the ban and went through airport-style security to protest on capital grounds, but the majority stayed outside.